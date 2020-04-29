CLUTE — Brazoswood Lady Buccaneer Madison Habeck didn’t get to finish out her final year of track the way she wanted, but it won’t be her last time to run.
The 6A state qualifier in cross country signed to Trinity University in San Antonio to run both cross country and track for the Tigers.
“It was actually the first school I was ever interested in. They were also the first tour I ever went on,” Habeck said. “They were always a high contender of mine and I like their coaches. I stayed in the dorms and I really liked the atmosphere a lot.”
She’ll be running with a new program in the fall, but her old one knows the Tigers are getting a good runner and person.
“She was a captain for the varsity team for three years. She was a really hard worker and always encouraged her teammates,” Brazoswood Cross Country Head Coach Michael Tummins said. “She qualified for region three years in a row and she qualified for state this year. We’re going to miss her and it’s going to be hard to replace her.”
Habeck visited Trinity University several times before her commitment and also considered Butler University in Indianapolis. When it came down to deciding where to go, there were multiple factors that went into her decision, including closeness to home.
“I was really impressed with Trinity’s academics, the coaches and the team,” Habeck said. “I really liked the how coaches ran the program and how they’ve welcomed me in since I first got there as a sophomore. Butler was a really good school, but it was pretty far away and I wouldn’t have any family close by.”
The Lady Buc track and cross country star loved the opportunities Trinity provides with their academics, availability for research and athletics. She’s also interested in studying abroad, but she’s unsure if she would be able to do that as an athlete, she said.
Though there isn’t a set time for when the COVID-19 pandemic will be over, Habeck is still training to stay in shape for when she goes to San Antonio.
“I was training very hard. I took a week off last week because I needed to rest because I’ve been training since track was suspended, but I’ve started back up this week,” Habeck said. “My favorite cross country workout would be threshold miles, which is like repeat miles. In track I like repeat 400’s. They really help with a little bit of everything.”
Habeck hasn’t decided on major yet, but she plans on prioritizing options geared toward statistics or business analytics. She’s big on math and wants to do something in a math related field, she said.
She ran the 800, 1600 and 3200 and 5K race in high school and plans to run the same distances in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference in Division III.
