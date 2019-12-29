The Brazosport Lady Ships advanced to the fifth-place game with a 60-26 victory against Galveston Ball on Saturday morning at Brazoswood High School’s Gym 2.
The Lady Ships played Fort Bend Willowridge in the fifth-place game on Saturday afternoon.
Close at halftime, 23-16, the leading Lady Ships they came out hot in the third quarter by scoring 17 points as the Lady Tors managed just one point.
Brazosport freshman Kamrie Walker came up big on the defensive end with six steals on the day, including four in the third. Mikaya Burton started the quarter on the bench with foul trouble but was able to make an impact when she came in scoring five of her 14.
With 45 seconds left in the third, Burton drove baseline and put up a floater as she got fouled with the ball going in. After the 3-point play by Burton, the Lady Exporters took a 40-17 lead.
Aja Gore led the way with a double/double as she scored 16 and pulled down 13 rebounds. Sophomore Janiaya Johnson scored eight of her 10 points in the fourth quarter as well.
COLUMBIA 57, HOUSTON CHAVEZ 51 OT: Needing an extra period to take care of the Lobos, senior Cameron Ward scored all 11 points to lead the Roughnecks into the 11th-place contest against either Van Vleck or Houston Furr.
Ward led the ’Necks with 24 points.
Columbia outscored Chavez 11-6 in the extra four minutes as players took advantage of turnovers.
This one turned in the final quarter as the Lobos trailed 34-28 to start the period but made up the difference on an 18-12 run to tie it up at the end of regulation.
Columbia jumped on the Lobos with a 16-8 first period and held a 26-15 advantage by halftime.
Jamaurion Woodard also scored nine points, scoring six in the fourth. Leedell Washington led the Lobos with 20 points including eight of those in the fourth-quarter comeback.
