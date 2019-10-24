FREEPORT — Six of the seven teams in District 13-4A D-I are still in the running for a football playoff spot, including Brazosport and Columbia, who will tangle Friday at Hopper Field.
“We are working hard this week, and so far we’ve had a good week of practice and the kids seemed to really be focused,” Brazosport coach Mark Kanipes said. “It is a big game and we are looking forward to it.”
Columbia (2-1, 6-1) and the Exporters (2-1, 5-2) kick off at 7:30 p.m. They are tied for third place in the district, a game up on fifth-place Sealy.
The Exporters were without senior tailback Daraell Preston (93 carries, 601 yards, 6.46 per carry, seven TDs) last week against Bay City because of an injury, but he is ready for Columbia.
“He’s back, but we are still going to use those other guys,” Kanipes said. “Kevin Davis had a heck of a game carrying the ball and we did a lot of different things with Ray Bell running the ball. Coach (Robert) Jones did a great job of moving those guys in and out. But we are going to keep that up this week to help us move the ball.”
The Roughnecks enter the stretch run with a brutal schedule, starting with Brazosport. They host Sealy next week then head to second-place El Campo to end the regular season.
“Everybody kind of forecast this if we took care of business, and for the most part we did except for the Needville game,” Columbia coach Brent Mascheck said. “Turnovers cost us in that game, so going forward in the next three weeks that is going to be a key.”
Columbia got back in the win column last week by taking care of Fulshear at home, 56-7.
“I thought offensively we played well and our run defense was outstanding, only giving up a yard rushing,” Mascheck said. “We gave them some yards passing, but when you can play and dominate a team like that, it does give you a bit of confidence going into the next week.”
The Roughnecks bring in the district’s top offense (423.1 yards) and defense (221.7 yards) in district.
The Exporters, who have been rotating senior Alex Villarreal and freshman Kariyen Goins at quarterback, changed that up against Bay City with good results. Goins threw for 192 yards last week, completing 13-of-17 passes against the Blackcats.
“We had to move Alex more to defense and we haven’t been rotating them as much,” Kanipes said. “It is hard to get a rhythm when they are in and out, but I think this has helped Goins out quite a bit. He seems to be better when he is on the run. I wish we could patent that play where he scrambles for about five seconds in the backfield — he is just better when he is moving his feet and scrambling around. And Alex is doing a great job on defense for us, but will also get some snaps as well at quarterback.”
Columbia’s run game has gained 2,284 yards so far this season, with Jordan Woodard, Jame’son Rebector, Jamaurion Woodard and Luke Arias leading the way. Senior signal-caller Cameron Ward will line up under center for the Roughnecks.
The Exporters hold a 41-23-1 advantage in a series that started in 1924.
“This has has turned into a good rivalry game and we’ve had some good games since I’ve been here,” Mascheck said. “They are so athletic this season, and just by turning on the tape one can see that. They are talented across the board, so we need to eliminate turnovers and mental mistakes on our side, which could be a key for us.”
