CLUTE — Anxious to get going for 2019, the Brazoswood Buccaneers cross county teams will head to Pearland Dawson High School this weekend for their first meet of the season, the Pearland Dawson Alumni Cross Country Classic.
It will be a friendly meet, where teams will gather to gauge their runners’ abilities after summer workouts. Brazoswood will take 50 runners to see how they look.
The varsity boys race starts at 7:45 a.m. Saturday followed by the girls at 8:10 a.m. Each group will run two miles.
“I didn’t think the turnout would be as big as it is,” Brazoswood cross country coach Michael Tummins said. “We’ve never ran at Dawson before, but it’ll be good to see where we’re at.”
Along with Brazoswood, there will be around 30 other boy and girl teams participating in at Pearland Dawson. More than 180 runners are expected in the varsity boys race.
Some notable returnees for the Bucs are senior Leo Perez, who ran at the Class 6A Cross Country State Championships last November, coming in 101st out of 152 total runners in 16 minutes, 7.10 seconds.
A state track champion who will run for Brazoswood is junior Sam Whitmarsh, who won the 800 meters at Mike A. Myers Stadium at the University of Texas in May.
The Lady Bucs will be led by senior Madison Habeck, who made the Region III meet last season.
According to Tummins, this is the earliest the cross country meet that has ever been held.
Tummins wants to see the fruit of his runners’ hard work during the summer on Saturday.
Sub-varsity races will follow after the varsity races. Results can be found at www.runhoustontiming.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.