BOLING — Tournaments before district play have been a good time for coaches to see what they have in their team and better understand their strengths and weaknesses are.
The Brazosport Lady Exporters (7-3) and the Columbia Lady Roughnecks (8-2) showed what their potential for the season could be as they overcame injuries and fatigue Saturday at the Boling Tournament. Columbia went 1-1 on the day while Brazosport grabbed a pair of wins.
COLUMBIA 60, BOLING 25
Creating pressure and forcing turnovers have been the Lady Roughnecks’ strength this season, and they showed that against the Boling Lady Bulldogs. Columbia forced 28 turnovers, which led to numerous easy buckets for Lady Roughneck guard Kirsten Bragg and company.
Bragg led the team with 29 points, 14 steals and five rebounds while forward Jamoryai Butler had nine points and nine rebounds. Guard Keke Lewis also contributed heavily on the defensive end, snatching six turnovers.
With pressure on the Lady Bulldogs, they looked flustered and lost the edge they had on the Lady ’Necks with a 9-6 lead after one quarter. Boling guard Zacoryai Montalvo did her best to direct the Lady Bulldogs after a solid first-quarter performance with four points, but she turned into one of the main targets of the Lady Roughnecks’ press, finishing the game with eight points, three rebounds and two assists.
STAFFORD 45, COLUMBIA 28
Forcing turnovers has been the mainstay for the Lady ‘Necks all season, but this time the roles were reversed as the Lady Spartans of Stafford forced 25 turnovers en route to a comfortable win.
Rebounds were also a key factor in the win for Stafford as wing Brianna Richardson and forward Aniyah Williams combined for 22 points and 24 rebounds, dominating Columbia on the glass.
A cold stretch by the Lady ‘Necks in the third quarter, making only one field goal, continued to plague Columbia as they looked fatigued physically and mentally by the final buzzer. Columbia only shot 28 percent from the field, but Butler did have nine points and 13 rebounds.
“Even though we lost this last one to Stafford, we played through a lot of adversity,” Columbia Lady Roughnecks coach Brett Nidey said. “We had a girl go down earlier with a concussion and a girl go down today with an ankle injury, and we’ve had another girl out. We’ve been playing with about seven girls today, and it changes everything up. You never know what’s going to happen, but once we pull it together this experience will help down the road.”
The Lady Roughnecks’ next game will be Dec. 3 at Wharton.
BRAZOSPORT 48, GIDDINGS 39
The Lady Ships had a particularly smooth game against the Giddings Lady Buffaloes, leading comfortably through all four quarters. Brazosport forward Aja Gore led the Lady Exporters in the first quarter with 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting, getting a lot of work done close to the basket. Gore ended the game with a team-high 18 points, eight rebounds and two assists.
Giddings stayed close but could not get their jumpers to fall through regardless of taking efficient shots. With the Lady Buffaloes down 39-30 in the fourth quarter, Jayla Alexander hit some crucial shots to keep Giddings in the game and finished with seven points and eight rebounds.
Lady Ships forward Simone Fuller also made an impact, contributing 10 points and five rebounds.
BRAZOSPORT 40, RICE CONSOLIDATED 32
Defense was the key to get the Lady Ships in the win column against the Lady Raiders in their last tournament matchup. With Brazosport up 33-32 and a little over a minute left, Gore got free in the post for a layup off a feed from guard Mikaya Burton, and was fouled.
Gore missed the free throw, but Ships wing Knavia Goins got the rebound and was fouled trying for a putback. She went 1-of-2 from the line, missing the first shot and sinking the second.
The Lady Ships forced a turnover on the inbounds pass, leading to another layup for Gore and another 3-point play opportunity when she was fouled. She missed the free throw, but with a 38-32 lead Brazosport had the game in hand.
Goins had nine points and nine rebounds, while Brazosport guard Kamrie Walker and nine points and three rebounds.
Jalayaha Johnson had 11 points and seven rebounds and Lauren Scott eight points for Rice Consolidated.
Lady Ships head coach Kayla Josey had no comments on the game.
The Lady Ships take on the Dickinson Lady Gators at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Brazosport.
