Brazoria County has multiple golf courses that people enjoy from young to old, and Brazoswood senior Jacob Borow has been a product of those courses.
Borow tied for fifth in the Houston City Amateur Championship last Sunday at Gus Wortham Park Golf Course.
He shot +3 for the weekend, being the only teenager in the tournament to finish in the top 10. Borow had an eagle, 11 birdies and 48 holes on par that went along with nine bogeys and two double bogeys.
Last year, Borow finished 12th in the UIL 6A State Golf Championships at the Legacy Hills Club. He’s been two years in a row and will most likely be looking for a third.
He’s been a bright spot for young golfers in the area and hopefully he progresses as the best golfer he can be.
TOURNAMENTS
ANGLETON CHAMBER FALL TOURNAMENT: 10 a.m. registration, 12:30 p.m. tee time Oct. 7 at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332 E., Lake Jackson. Fee is $150 per player or $600 per team of four. Register at the Greater Angleton Chamber of Commerce, 222 N. Velasco St., or call 979-849-6443.
Folds of Honor Charity Golf Classic: 10 a.m. registration and lunch, noon shotgun start Oct. 11-12 at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. $125 per player. Sponsorships available. Ninety-one percent of proceeds go to organization providing scholarships to kids whose parents have died in uniform. Register at thewildernessgc.com.
Dow-United Way Golf Classic: Registration deadline Oct. 11; tournament 7:30 a.m., 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Flights on a first-come basis. Registration fees include two mulligans, easy eagle, raffle ticket, green fees, range balls, cart fee. Contact Jennifer Cobb at 979-849-9402 or jcobb@uwbc.org.
Port Freeport 8th annual tournament: 6:30 a.m. registration, 7:30 a.m. shotgun start for morning flight Oct. 21; noon registration, 1:30 p.m. shotgun start for afternoon flight at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. $175 per player; sponsorships available. Mulligans, easy eagle and string it out available. Benefits Texas Port Ministry. Registration form at www.thewildernessgc.com/-port-freeport or visit portfreeport.com.
