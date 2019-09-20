VOLLEYBALL
Columbia continued its resurgence on the court after getting by Tidehaven 25-23, 25-14, 25-19 in a nondistrict contest behind Alexis Presley and Kate Kondra with five kills each.
Tuesday’s victory pushes the Lady ’Necks to a 16-12 overall record.
Jada Rhoades led in assists with 14; Jayda Martinez and Myriah Wessells each had 11 serve/receives and Kirsten Bragg added 10; Bragg led in digs with 16, Kendall McNett had 15, Wessells had 14 and Martinez had 13; Claire Kondra had two blocks in the match; and Martinez led in service points with five.
Columbia will open District 24-4A play Tuesday at La Marque.
CROSS COUNTRY
Clute/LJ runners win Surfside Invitational
A few local junior high programs ran Saturday at the Brazosport Surfside Invitational.
In the boys junior high race, the Lake Jackson/Clute Intermediate runners scored 18 points to take first place, easily outdistancing second-place Sweeny with 45.
The Lake Jackson/Clute runners notched seven of the top 10 spots, led by race winner Trevor Kuhlman, who finished in 13 minutes, 49.2 seconds.
Also from Lake Jackson/Clute were Trace Whitley, second, 14:50.3; Marcus Gonzalez, 14:59.2; Trenton Whitley, fifth, 15:31.3; Roman Garza, sixth, 15:56.5; Trace Mican, seventh, 15:58.7; and Tannar Mitchell, 10th, 16:18.
Sweeny’s top five runners were William Bradshaw, third, 14:58.6; Payton Aucoin, 13th, 16:43; Liam York, 15th, 17:13.9; Zachary Liserio, 16th, 17:16.8; and Jason Martinez, 17th, 18:14.
Columbia had only three runners in the race — Edward Villegas, eighth, 15:58.8; London Rosse, 32nd, 25:47.1; and Luke Bowers, 33rd, 27:47.1.
Freeport Intermediate had four runners finish, with Brandon Espinosa, 19th, 18:55.6; Daniel Infante, 25th, 21:03; John Ramirez, 27th, 21:42.7 and Chris Olives, 34th, 28:09.3.
In the girls junior high race, the final standings were Columbia-Brazoria ISD in first place with 50 points followed by Brazosport, 74, Lake Jackson/Clute, 76 and Sweeny in sixth, 110.
C-BISD placed three runners in the top 10, with Laysa Stanford, fourth, 15:56.8; Braylee Schill, fifth, 16:05.8; and Lela Erwin, eighth, 17:09.4.
The next two for Columbia were Demye Bellard, 14th, 17:52.1 and Kimber Moraw, 19th, 18:59.3.
Freeport Intermediate’s Aubrey Martinez finished first overall out of 56 runners in 14:50.6. Her next four teammates were Megan Ferrell, sixth, 16:49.1; Emily Gomez, 10th, 17:17.3; Jocelyn Valdez, 23rd, 20:01.4; and Neveah Lee, 35th, 22:17.1.
Lake Jackson/Clute’s top five runners were Kaitlyn O’Bryan, ninth, 17:14.1; Emily Mixon, 12th, 17:35; Kerri Sparkman, 13th, 17:47.2; Isabella May, 16th, 18:31 and Ashlynn Boyd, 27th, 20:38.1.
Sweeny’s top five runners were Ariana Thompson, 15th, 18:06.4; Emily Ramirez, 18th, 18:48.1; Kamryn Bragg, 22nd, 19:38.6; Cassidy Anderson, 28th, 21:19.6; and Cassidy Cochran, 29th, 21:39.1.
