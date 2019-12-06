Girls Basketball
n Houston Lamar 61, Brazoswood 28
n Tomball Memorial 49, Brazoswood 25
n Sweeny 42, Palacios 39
n Calhoun 48, Sweeny 17
Boys Basketball
n Red Oak 77, Brazoswood 65
n Columbia 61, Tuloso-Midway 54
n Pasadena Memorial 54, Columbia 49
n El Campo 52, Sweeny 49
n Palacios 56, Sweeny 42
