ANGLETON — A fairly new race to the local running scene, the Ugly Sweater Run enters its third year Saturday and second year offering a 5K.
“That first year we just did a 1K,” race director Lauren Stroud said. “Last year is when we implemented a 5K to it.”
The event will begin with the Kids Run for ages 2 through 12 at 8 a.m., followed by the 5K at 8:15 a.m.
“We do have a new course, sort of,” Stroud said. “It used to be the Spectacle Spectacular course, which is over by First Baptist Church and starting at the Veterans Park Gazebo. That will be our new Ugly Sweater route.”
Veterans Gazebo Park is at 115 E. Magnolia St. in Angleton. It will be both the start and finish to the races.
Runners and walkers can register at https://secure.rec1.com/TX/angleton-tx/catalog and at the Angleton Recreation Center at 1601 N. Valaderas St. Registration will also be available the morning of the 5K. Fee for runners and walkers of the 5K is $25, while the Kids Run fee is $10.
“I am hoping for another good turnout, and the weather looks perfect right now, somewhere in the 50s and 60s,” Stroud said. “Last year we had more than 100, and right now we have 85 signed up already.
“As long as it isn’t super warm, we should have a lot of runners and walkers show up in their ugly sweaters. I know last year was a good time, because many wore their ugly sweaters or at least a Christmas-theme shirt.”
Prizes will go to the top overall male and female runners as well as the top masters division runners. The top three in each age group will also receive awards.
“Besides all of that, we will also have ugly sweater prizes with the categories being The Ugliest Sweater; Most Festive and Best Do it Yourself,” Stroud said. “Each Ugly Sweater winner will get pastries from Panera Bread.”
It’s been a pretty busy year for Stroud, who is the recreation specialist at Angleton Recreation Center.
“So we did the Anglelon Race Series this year, and we wanted to have four different races in four different locations,” she said. “Part of our goal was to tour Angleton on foot. Our first race was right here at the Angleton Rec Center, and our second race was at Freedom Park. Our third race was a new certified course starting and finishing at Peach Street Farmers Market, and of course our final race this year will be at Veterans Park Gazebo downtown.”
