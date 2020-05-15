FREEPORT — Brazosport Lady Exporter Mikaya Burton added another accolade to her strong senior season.
The Lady Ship was selected to the All-Greater Houston All-Star team by the Greater Houston Area Girls Basketball Association on May 8.
Burton averaged 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.7 steals per game this season and was a key leader in their undefeated district campaign en route to the 24-4A District title.
She was also first-team all-district and The Facts’ All-Southern Brazoria County selection in her last season. Burton was also the only southern Brazoria County player to make the team.
The All-Greater Houston teams are chosen from seniors nominated by their coaches who are members of the Houston girls basketball association.
