HOUSTON — Erasing a 10-point deficit in the third period, the Brazosport Exporters held on in the final eight minutes of play to defeat Houston Booker T. Washington, 74-66, in the Class 4A Region III bidistrict round on Monday at the Barnett Sports Complex.
Both teams care to run, which they did for the entire four quarters until the final whistle.
Down by three points at halftime to the Bulldogs, 46-43, the Exporters didn’t have a good first six minutes of the third quarter, missing all 11 of their shots from the field and scoring just a free throw by Rayleen Bell as they dropped back to 54-44.
But enter senior Elliott Cundieff with two minutes before the end of the quarter to spark the Ships off the bench with three buckets. Paul Woodard added another three points to keep Brazosport close despite its woeful shooting in that period.
“Elliott got in foul trouble early, so he went to the bench and came back,” Brazosport coach Travis Pittman said. “But he’s been playing a heck of basketball these last couple of weeks. When he is on he is hard to stop because he uses his body real well and was finishing strong.”
Cundieff converted a couple of baskets on the inside with defenders draped around him, somehow twisting his body to get the ball in the bucket.
Bell tied it early in the final quarter with a three-point play, 56-56. There was one more tie until Bell found Cundieff for a trey with 5:26 left in the game and the Ships took the lead for good, 61-58.
North Forest’s Rico Limerick-Hall got his team back within a point, 65-64, with just about three minutes left, but some good defensive work by Woodard gave them a free throw and Bell came up with a big drive to the hoop with a defender right with him to push the advantage to four.
The Ships were 7-of-13 from the field in the final eight minutes.
“When we were down by 10 I just told them, ‘Man, just play Exporter basketball and do what we do,’” Pittman said. “The big thing was when we run and attack, good things are going to happen.”
The Exporters (12-13) will be facing up against Silsbee as they took care of Tarkington, 68-54 also on Monday.
Brazosport started the game with four consecutive turnovers after the Bulldogs came out with a full court press. Down 5-0, Brazosport’s Xavier Villarreal came off the bench to score seven points as North Forest took a 25-24 lead into the second period.
There was a lot of back and forth with each team getting runs to score its points. Cundieff led the Ships, whose scoring was well spread out with 19 points. Also in double digits were Bell with 17, Kevin Davis with 11 as he scored eight big points in the second quarter and Jared Cooper who finished with 10 points. Villarreal had seven points by the end.
“We have guys on the bench who are basketball players that can get up and score and play defense,” Pittman said. “So I have confidence going nine, 10 deep and I know what I am going to get from them which will be vital as we are moving forward.”
North Forest finished its season at 14-14 overall.
