MANVEL
The Lady Bucs needed just one hit. They didn’t get it.
Brazoswood loaded the bases with two outs as the Lady Bucs trailed 3-2 in their last at-bat Friday afternoon against the Fort Bend Ridge Point Lady Panthers at the Haynie Tournament at Manvel High School.
Ridge Point starting pitcher Alliana Bryant got in trouble in the bottom of the sixth after recording two quick outs on a pop fly by Ella Casas and grounder by Kylee Jack.
By Bryant hit Bella Owens with a pitch,, allowed a ground ball single to Amberly Phillips and walked Taylor Tracy to put the game in doubt. Lady Buc Izzy Charles worked the county to 2-2 then hit a hard grounder to third and raced toward first. The throw beat Charles to the bag by a step to end the game.
“Overall we played a pretty solid ball game,” Brazoswood head coach Laura Oltman said. “We made some nice defensive plays and Bella settled in. She had one leadoff walk that hurt us, but other than that she held them pretty good.”
Each team scored a first-inning run. In the top half, Malyn Simmons doubled on a line drive over third base and came home on a first-pitch single by Maggie Darr for a 1-0 Ridge Point lead.
The Lady Bucs answered in their half after Phillips and Taylor Meier started the inning with consecutive singles. A pop fly from Charles brought in Phillips to know the game.
Ridge Point grabbed a 2-1 lead on a Jade Uresti RBI single in the second, but Owens delivered an RBI on a line-drive double to right-center to tie the game, 2-2, in the bottom of the fourth.
The Lady Bucs again gave up the go-ahead run in Ridge Point’s next at-bat on a Simmons RBI double in the top of the fifth.
Brazoswood didn’t come up with the victory they wanted, but Oltman said the added experience her team picks up at tournaments is a win.
“It’s absolutely a plus. We’re still sitting in the flowers so to speak, finding lineups and getting kids out there in situations and seeing what they do,” Oltman said. “Games like this teach us a lot, and it’ll be good down the road.”
Brazoswood and Ridge Point each had nine hits, but the Lady Bucs left 10 batters on base compared to five for the Lady Panthers. Simmons and Uresti each went 2-for-3.
Charles went 2-for-3 and Owens went 2-for-2 with a walk. She also threw for 46 strikes and delivered two strikeouts. For Oltman, Owens’ performance at the plate was something she’d like to see going forward.
“Seeing her bat wake up is going to be awesome for us,” she said. “We’re really hoping she can keep that going.”
Brazoswood beat Ridge Point 5-0 earlier in the season.
BRAZOSWOOD 7, KLEIN OAK 1: The Lady Buccaneers beat the Klein Oak Lady Panthers, 7-1, on Friday night in the Haynie Tournament at Manvel High School.
Phillips went 4-for-4 and Jack delivered an inside-the-park home run for Brazoswood. Starting pitcher Brooke Tanner allowed one run and had two strikeouts in four innings while also getting two hits. The Lady Bucs scored all of their runs in the third.
Brazoswood are now 8-4 and take on Fulshear in their final tournament game at 5 p.m. today at Manvel High School.
