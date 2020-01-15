If there is one thing Falyn Taylor has realized about playing basketball at the collegiate level, it is making sure every second counts when she’s on the court with the St. Edwards University Lady Hilltoppers.
Taylor has played in 13 of the Hilltoppers’ 14 games this season — all off the bench — as the team has started with a 9-5 mark.
“It was my prerogative to choose a situation that I knew was not going to be a walk in the park,” Taylor said. “I am very stubborn, and these first two years has been a work in progress to figure out myself as both a person and as a player. But I’ve made a lot of progress — and not only as a player, but as an athlete in general.”
The former Brazosport Lady Ship is a backup forward averaging 12.3 minutes a game.
“From my freshman year, I’ve dropped 30 pounds, and because of that, I am lifting and probably running smoother and faster then I ever have before,” the junior said. “Right now, I am pretty happy with the role that I have with this team.”
That role that could emphasize defense or scoring, depending on the situation.
“I am coming of the bench behind our leading scorer, who’s pushed me to be a better player,” Taylor said. “She is a transfer from a junior college, and we hit it off well when she got here. But even knowing that I am undersized, I never let anybody bigger than me think that they can doubt what I can do and making sure that they understand that I can stop them by being active on offense and defense and ready to knock down open shots for my team.”
The 5-foot-7 Jones Creek product has connected on 9-of-18 field goals including 3-of-6 treys. She is averaging 1.9 points per game and has pulled down 14 rebounds.
Taylor has understood her situation at St. Edwards since her freshman year and is happy for her experience.
“Just the fact knowing that I have an amazing opportunity to be with a program where my coach loves me and cares about me as a person,” Taylor said. “As a freshman, she had placed some goals in front of me and I am a more mature person than my age, but at that time I thought those were unreachable goals. But even then I realized that I was thinking like a kid instead of someone who should be attacking these goals full speed ahead.
“It made me realize that because of that care and love she has for me, she just told me that I was not reaching my potential and readiness that this team needed from me. So it was time for me to figure out what I needed to do. So last year I spent the entire season just trying to figure that out by myself. But it really paid off, even through the ups and downs of the season.”
Realizing she had to go through some kind of transformation, Taylor dove into the idea of playing basketball at a Division II level.
“It was like growing up but in a different way than what I was used to, because I am super hard on myself,” she said. “I’ve had to realize that these small things don’t have to be this big thing, and just by understanding that not everything is a big issue, I needed to realize which was the biggest problem that I was going to tackle. Once I figured that out, it was easier to work on every aspect of myself as a player and a person.”
Taylor had come off a senior year at Brazosport where she averaged 14.1 points a game and led the team in multiple categories.
“I knew that coming in, this program was going to run guard heavy and I thought I was ready for the work,” Taylor said. “But I didn’t realize how much work was going to be put in from all aspects. Because in high school it was all about putting the time in the gym, but in college, there is so much more demanded out of you. So for me just adjusting to everything and making sure I needed to keep my head on straight, everything will be a work in progress. But everything that I do deserves more than 100 percent; that’s the way it is in college.”
A business major with sociology as a minor, Taylor has come a long way. But she understands there is still a lot of work to be done.
“Since I’ve been here, I’ve fallen back in love with the sport but in a different way,” she said. “It’s been about figuring out what can I do that will be productive and help the team at the same time. So for me, just being mentally focused in on every aspect of the game (and) knowing that I have to be ready to do whatever at an instant when called upon.”
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.