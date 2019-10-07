ANGLETON — Facing competition for the first time in the new Angleton Aquatic Center, the Wildcat swim teams split a dual meet Tuesday with Alvin Shadow Creek.
“It was a fun experience for the kids, the parents, coaches just getting everybody in and getting on the blocks and getting to race in the facility we have now,” Angleton swim coach Daniel Huffman said. “How the kids swam — some up, some down — that is how dual meets go. They go quick, and there isn’t much rest in between and the biggest takeaway was just competing against another team.”
The Wildcats bested the Sharks, 180-121, while the Lady Sharks edged the Ladycats, 158-143.
“The boys have been a bit stronger and deeper in their speed,” Huffman said. “As for the girls, they matched up really well with Shadow Creek only losing by 15, which is a difference between two or three races. The boys ran away with it because they are a strong team and their goal is to be one of the top 10 teams in the state of Texas at the state championship meet. They have some pretty lofty goals while the girls only have one senior with a lot of underclassmen, and it will take them time to get faster and compete at a higher level than where they are right now.”
BOYS
In the boys races, the Wildcats had nine first-place medals, with Abel Black and Aaron Black leading the way with two wins each. Abel Black won the 200-meter individual medley in 2 minutes, 4.6 seconds along with the 100 backstroke in 55.50. Aaron Black won the 50 freestyle race in 22.17 and the 100 butterfly in 53.44.
Also placing first in individual events were Fynn J Andrews, 200 free, 1:57.25; Nathan White, 100 free, 57.53 and Ryan Fojtik, 500 free, 5:24.31. The 200 medley relay composed of Abel Black, Ryan Fojtik, Aaron Black and Coleton Coupland swam a 1:44.03 while the 200 free relay, Aaron Black, Fynn Andrews, Coleton Coupland and Abel Black finished in 1:36.03.
“Several of those races we got first and second place and I tried matching up some of those races so that they had some good competition,” Huffman said.
Races for the Wildcats that also garnered points were second place, Ryan D. Fojtik, 200 free, 1:57.72; Danny Amiri, 50 free, 26.28 and 100 backstroke, 1:12.89; Cameron Derleth, 100 butterfly, 1:02.30; Fynn J. Andrews, 500 free, 5:25.17; Jacob Buckley, 100 breaststroke, 1:13.31; in the 200 medley relay, Fynn Andrews, Jacob Buckley, Cameron Derleth, Nathan White, 1:52.37; and the 400 free relay, Danny Amiri, Nathan White, Cameron Derleth, Ryan Fojtik, 3:46.38. Finishing third were Cameron D Derleth, 200 IM, 2:17.27; Coleton Coupland, 100 breaststroke, 1:15.36; 200 free relay, Danny Amiri, Jacob Buckley, Enrique Buentello, Lucas Hebert, 1:52.47; and 400 free relay, Enrique Buentello, Lucas Hebert, Ethan Fields, Lucas Quiroga, 4:28.51. Finishing fourth were Nathan White, 200 free, 2:09.09; Coleton D. Coupland, 200 IM, 2:22.68; Jacob Buckley, 50 free, 27.13; Enrique Buentello, 100 butterfly, 1:05.87; Lucas Hebert, 100 free, 1:04.44 and Enrique Buentello, 500 free, 6:10.13. Finishing fifth were Lucas Quiroga, 50 free, 28.80. Finishing sixth were Ethan Fields, 100 free, 1:07.76; 100 breaststroke, 1:29.47; and Lucas Hebert, 100 backstroke, 1:21.21.
Also placing for the Wildcats were divers Ethen Little, who finished second overall with 90.45 points, and Aaron Aasletten in third with 86.70 points.
GIRLS
Scoring first place medals for the Ladycats were Laura Reese, 50 free, 27.07 and 100 free, 1:01.03; Alyssa Ryan, 500 free, 5:51.95 and the 400 free relay with Laura Reese, Kyla Lindsey, Alyssa Ryan, Grace Torres, 4:08.33.
“Laura Reese is just a freshman and has been swimming for us for a couple of years now at the junior high level,” Huffman said. “We have big expectations for her. She is really talented and will grow into a serious competitor in our region.
“Alyssa Ryan is a sophomore and we are looking for her to grow. She’s grown mentally, physically and we think she will move forward this year, not only in individual events but also our relays to challenge at the region level. Both of them will be a key to what we want to do with our relays this year.”
The only senior for the Ladycats is Grace Torres.
In girls diving, Ashtyn Bovair was second overall with 98.85 points.
“The biggest difference that I will see for the boys this season are the divers,” Huffman said. “They are bringing to us an element to the district and region meet that we’ve not had for years. But these are a group of boys and girls who are working hard with good attitudes. I think by end of the year they are going to help the team a whole a lot.
“So every diver that was at that meet from Angleton or Shadow Creek this was their first meet ever. Shadow Creek just started its diving program this year also. There were a lot of nerves from everyone and some mistakes from all of them, but a great learning experience for them.”
The rest of the placers for the Ladycats were second, Alyssa Ryan, 200 free, 2:15.71; Grace Torres, 200 IM, 2:24.16 and 100 breaststroke, 1:17.35; Shelby A Schooner, 50 free, 29.94; Sovereign Bourgeois-Solomon, 100 butterfly, 1:13.17; 200 medley relay, Emily Green, Alyssa Ryan, Grace Torres, Laura Reese, 2:01.83, 200; free relay, Sovereign Bourgeois-Solomon, Ashley Tyus, Emily Green, Kyla Lindsey, 1:56.64; and 400 free relay, Sovereign Bourgeois-Solomon, Asrais Crane, Jasmine Shehadeh, Shelby Schooner, 4:33.84. In third were Ashley Tyus, 50 free, 30.71, Jasmine M Shehadeh, 100 butterfly, 1:15.45; Kyla J Lindsey, 500 free, 6:26.58; 200 medley relay, Shelby Schooner, Jasmine Shehadeh, Asrais Crane, Ashley Tyus, 2:17.30; fourth, Kyla J Lindsey, 200 free, 2:23.77; Emily Green, 200 IM, 2:40.65, and 500 free, 6:27.02; Shelby A Schooner, 100 free, 1:06.43; Ashley Tyus, 100 backstroke, 1:21.93; and Jasmine M Shehadeh, 100 breaststroke, 1:25.82. Finishing fifth were Sovereig Bourgeois-Solomon, 200 free, 2:25.99; Asrais T Crane, 100 butterfly, 1:24.69; Leah Williams, 100 backstroke, 1:30.84; and Elena Buckley, 100 breaststroke, 1:34.64. Finishing sixth were Asrais T. Crane, 200 IM, 3:05.16; and Madison Van Norman, 100 backstroke, 1:37.42. Finishing seventh was Madison Van Norman, 100 free, 1:21.14.
