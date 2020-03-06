BAY CITY — Sweeny’s Henry Ashworth has coached many champion lifters throughout his career. This year, it is the coach proudly lifting the region championship trophy.
The Lady Bulldogs handed Ashworth his first regional team championship Thursday at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association’s Class 4A Region IV Division II Meet as Sweeny qualified six lifters for the state meet March 20 in Waco.
Brazosport and Columbia each qualified one lifter for state.
Sweeny went in with a powerhouse team and scored 42 points, best among the 21 competing teams.
“They went out and performed like I thought they would,” Ashworth said. “We had one bomb out, which was Destanee Maurer in the 114s. She was our only bomb out, but there were 44 bomb outs on the day.”
Qualifying for the Lady Dogs were Harmony Hysten, Sarah Briggs, Lorelei Irby, Hadley Renni, Hailey Santimauro and Asianna Stewart.
Hysten in the 148-pound class, Briggs at 198 and Irby at 220 all won their divisions, with only Briggs having a serious challenge.
Hasten had a 335 squat, 165 bench and 280 deadlift for a 780 total, 50 better than the runner-up from Livingston. Briggs edged a Splendora competitor by five pounds with her lifts of a 310 squat, 205 bench, 300 deadlift and 815 total.
Irby destroyed her competition with a 425 squat, 230 bench and 375 deadlift for 1,030 total pounds. Tarkington was second with 850.
“I thought Lorelei would break the squat record and she just got a bit to forward on her toes so she missed on 455,” Ashworth said. “But she broke the bench and deadlift records in region. Sarah tied the bench record, which was Lorelei’s, and she’s always had her best meets at regional and continued that.”
Hadley Renni in the 97 class finished in second place by 5 pounds with her lifts of 125 squat, 85 bench and 170 deadlift for a 380 total. Sweeny teammate Hailey Santimauro in the 181 class also ended as a runner-up with a 300 squat, 210 bench, 290 deadlift and 800 total. Splendora was first overall at 905.
Sophomore Asianna Stewart placed second in the 259 class with a 310 squat, 230 bench, 285 deadlift for an 825 total to round out Sweeny’s qualifiers. Bay City finished first with 880 pounds.
Barely missing out for the Lady Dogs but still medaling were third-place finishers Ariana Williams at 165 class, whose 760 total missed a state berth by 10 pounds. Brazosport’s Toni Vargas finished 15 points better than Ashlyn Moore of Sweeny to earn the state trip/
Vargas was one of three Brazosport powerlifters competing Thursday, with the Lady Ships finishing ninth with nine points.
Vargas recorded a 375 squat, 155 bench and 285 deadlift for a total of 815 to secure his spot in Waco.
“We did a lot better then we expected,” Brazosport powerlifting coach TJ Heidt said. “All three medaled, which was great for us, and all three got personal bests in something today.”
Vargas got a personal best in the squat.
“She went up 20 pounds, and once she put that weight on it, she did it easy,” Heidt said. “It was just clicking for her today.
Also medaling for the Lady Ships were Thalia Pina in the 220 category with a 350 squat, 160 bench, 315 deadlift for a total of 825, and Kaitlyn Vela came in fifth overall in the 259+ class, lifting a 145 squat, 115 bench and 195 deadlift for a 455 total.
Columbia’s Michelle McBroom placed second in the 105 class with a 225 squat, 120 bench and 195 deadlift for 540 total. Livingston was first overall with 610.
The Lady ‘Necks scored five points for 12th place.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.