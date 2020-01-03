STAFFORD — The short-handed Columbia Roughnecks scored twice in the second half for a 2-1 victory Thursday afternoon against Navasota at the Spartan Cup.
“They were in the same situation that we were. We had a lot of kids out for Christmas break (so) we had varsity mixed with JV,” Columbia’s Michael Denbow said. “Today I thought both teams were even. We had a lot of good chances in the first 15 minutes and then hit a lull.”
The Roughnecks took seven shots at the net in that early stretch, but all of them were right at the mitts of Navasota keeper, Mark Martinez. Juan Rosas had his shot clank off Martinez’s gloves from the right side of the field, while Erik Perez’s shot hit Martinez’s body.
The Rattlers had taken just a couple of jabs at Columbia’s Houston Cook in the net until Navasota’s Carlos Santoy found a way to get the ball past him. Standing at the 18-yard line on the left side of the field, Santoy fired a bullet to give the Rattlers a 1-0 lead at 25:33 of the first half.
“We were possessing the ball but not taking advantage of the possession,” Denbow said. “So on their score, we made a sloppy pass and they just happened to take advantage of it.”
Right before halftime, Nico Staub returned to the field after a brief break, moving up front instead from the defensive back position where he started. That proved to be quite a move for Denbow and company in the second half.
Staub and Rosas combined to give the Roughnecks a bigger kick up front, pushing the ball deeper into Navasota’s end. Just five minutes into the second half, Rosas delivered a ball from the right side to Andres Mata, who found the back of the net to know the contest 1-1.
Staub set up the play when he cleared the ball to Erik Perez on the right sideline, and Perez found Rosas downfield with a beautiful pass.
“When we move the ball like that, the ball will move a lot faster when we get it to guys in space,” Denbow said. “If we can get one or two touches, things will happen and hopefully they will watch the film tonight and we can build on it.”
Staub was involved in the go-ahead goal just four minutes later when his push from the left side found Rosas, who just tapped the ball in at 48:20 of the second half.
Navasota’s biggest opportunity to tie up the match came in the 61st minute of play when Yahir Castillo lined up a free kick from the 25-yard line on the right side of the field. His booming shot cleared everyone in front of him, but at the last second, Columbia’s Cook stuck out his paw and pushed the ball away.
“That’s funny because I coached one his brothers and he was a goalkeeper for us as well,” Denbow said of Cook.
Columbia (1-0) will be back on the field against host Stafford, which had its way Thursday with Fort Bend Marshall in an 8-1 rout.
