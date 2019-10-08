FREEPORT
A volleyball player since she was in the sixth grade, Brazosport Lady Ship setter Breanna Brimage is trying to end her career on a high note.
After spending countless hours on the volleyball court and countless time in being dedicated to the game, Brimage is ready to give it up and just concentrate on her studies.
“I want to go to Texas A&M and study business and then go to law school after that,” Brimage said. “I haven’t really put too much thought into it, as far as my last game. So right now I am just playing every match like it is my last one. Eventually, I know it will come down to the last one, and all I want to do is leave it all on the court.”
A starter at setter for the past three seasons, Brimage was a middle hitter in her freshman year. But when former head coach Glenn Johnson urged her to change positions, she did.
“I’ve really just relied on the coaching to help me out with that position,” Brimage said. “Since switching positions, all I’ve done is just learn more about the position. I went to two setting camps, but like I said, most of my experience has come from here only.”
Before this season started, Brimage and her teammates were given a lesson in the reality of life when Johnson chose to leave the program.
“It was a big shock to us, and he told me, Mikaya (Burton) and Jerrilee (Shadden), and we were really shocked when he told us,” Brimage said. “We were not expecting it at all, because we thought he would stay one more year with us. The senior class was real close with coach Johnson and we were really disappointed. But we just worked through it because we knew that it was his decision.”
As a captain, Brimage had to make sure the team stayed together despite the departure.
“I knew that we just had to come together and just continue to work at our game,” Brimage said. “Seriously, I thought it brought us more together since he left but because we built up that chemistry. It’s really made us stronger as a team, and we continue to work hard to get through the obstacles.”
Brimage knows this team has a lot of potential. She also knows they can make the playoffs and is working hard to make sure that happens.
“Because we’ve grown closer as a team, I can honestly say that we are a family,” she said. “But it’s because we’ve spent a lot of hours together, whether on the court or driving to matches. We fight occasionally amongst ourselves, but we get over it.”
At times, Brimage doesn’t know how to feel as the season winds down. But one thing she does know is she fell in love with this sport for various reasons.
“In this sport, everything happens on the spur of the moment and there is always something going on in every play,” she said. “There are no breathers in this game, and I just love that. There are only six girls on the court, so we have to work together to be successful. I just love working with these girls because one cannot win individually in this sport.”
The Lady Ships will entertain Bay City today at E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym to continue District 24-4A play.
Through the years, Brimage has also played softball and is a three-year starter going into her final season in that sport. In school, she’s a member of the Student Council and National Honor Society.
This week, Brimage is in the running for the Brazoria County Fair queen as a representative of Freeport.
