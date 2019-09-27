CLUTE — Two of Brazoswood’s priorities during its by week had nothing to do with football, but they were important considering the team’s rough start to the season.
“We took the bye week as a time to get our grades up, recover from some injuries and start putting in the game plan,” Brazoswood football coach Danny Youngs said. “We had a good week of practice and I can honestly say we’re getting better every day.”
The Bucs (0-3) take on the Longhorns of George Ranch (0-3) to start District 23-6A match-up at 6 p.m. Saturday at Traylor Stadium.
Brazoswood lost quarterback Juan Solis to an knee injury after the first game of the season and lost running back Armando Cabriales to a broken collarbone after the second game.
“Teams get injuries, it’s a part of football and it just provides an opportunity for someone else to come in to help their team,” Youngs said. “We miss those guys, but we’re moving forward and the guys that stepped into those spots have done a good job.”
Cabriales led the team in rushing with 140 yards on 23 carries before his injury.
CJ Toy has taken over at quarterback, and the focus has been getting his as hmany repetitions as possible at the position, Youngs said.
“He’s a good athlete, great kid and he’s working really hard. He has some things he needs to work on, but he just hasn’t taken that many reps, and fumbled snaps has been something that has kind of kicked him in the tail,” Youngs said. “The offensive staff has done an amazing job with him getting him ready.”
Toy leads the Bucs in rushing with 177 yards on 46 carries and two touchdowns while passing for 96 yards and a touchdown.
The athletic Longhorns will provide stiff competition for the Bucs. Wide receivers Davion Jenkins and Javon Gipson have been the most explosive players for George Ranch. Jenkins has five receptions for 152 yards and a touchdown and Gipson has six catches for 130 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Sam Miller has thrown for 358 yards and two touchdowns, third in the district, and Kenneth White leads the team in rushing with 120 yards and a touchdown.
“They’re really athletic, they got some really good players,” Youngs said. “Their running back’s pretty good and their quarterback, who’s only a junior, and their offensive line is big and physical. They also have great receivers.”
This could turn out to be an offensive showdown as both the Bucs and Longhorns are at the bottom of the district in total defense, with the Bucs giving up 372 yards per game and the Longhorns giving up 396.
Turnovers also could play a big role in the game. Brazoswood leads the district in fumbles with 13, losing seven, and George Ranch has five, losing two.
“Every week is going to be a battle,” Younds said. “It’s 6A football, and everywhere you see is good football players. That’s just the way the game is played in Texas, and we’re looking forward for the opportunity to compete,” Youngs said.
This game can be heard at www.brazosportisd.net.
