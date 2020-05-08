It has been windy out there.
That’s no revelation for spring. It blows — sometimes a lot. We fish and try to use the wind in our favor.
We have had a bright moon the past week and that has afforded us a minor bite at sunrise, a better bite around midday and then another minor around sunset. A lot of our water was pumped back in the bay this week with southeast winds, pushing speckled trout on the shorelines and sending us to a summer pattern of fishing.
This time of year, if you are not fishing rafts of mullet on the shorelines you are probably wasting time. We are looking for slicks in the morning and wading through them, fan-casting to grass beds and sand pockets with Super Spook Jrs, and She Dogs. Live-baiters tossing live croakers have been doing exceptionally well soaking baits in pockets of grass and allowing the trout to find the noisy croaker.
Main bay shorelines in San Antonio and Espiritu Santo bays are still giving up excellent catches of trout. Slicks are showing on the shorelines and that always points the way to trout in May. Guide Lynn Smith echoed the same report but said his best color has been Chicken on a Chain Bass Assassins.
Wading mid-bay reefs in San Antonio Bay much like we do in East Matagorda Bay has paid off with Bass Assassins and MirrOlure Lil’ Johns. Drifters are catching limits on the same reefs on live shrimp rigged under a Mid Coast popping cork.
Bastrop, Chocolate and West Matagorda Bay have trout on protected reefs with live shrimp. Most of the time the water has been stained so a noisy cork has worked better. The Freeport jetty is holding trout as well on mullet on shrimp.
Drifters in East Matagorda Bay have had a tough time with winds, but those willing to grind have a chance of at least one big trout bite a day. Those big trout still eat when the water looks like chocolate milk, you just have to put the bait in front of them.
In Rockport, guide Rhett Price said Traylor Island and Mud Island has been holding trout on the sand and grass. Texas Custom Lures MirrOlures Fat Boys have worked well.
Most of the fish are in about knee-deep water around points, guts and dropoffs on the edge of reefs. Those wading with live shrimp under a popping cork are tossing to the edges of reefs and picking up reds and black drum. There’s a lot of action and there have been many undersized catch and release fish, but as long as the tide remains high the keeper-size fish will be tight to the grass.
In Port O’Connor anglers have picked up redfish along the shorelines and backlakes on Bass Assassins Sea Shad paddle tail baits in the Copperhead color rigged on a light 1/16-ounce chartreuse jig head.
In Matagorda, guide Michael Rolf has saved many windy days this week chasing redfish in the back sloughs and bayous on the south shoreline. Maverick Bayou, Hidden Bayou, Green Island and Piling Slough all have little clusters of shell all along the shorelines and each area holds clean water even when the wind is gusting at 25 knots. He’s been tossing live shrimp under a popping cork, but when tides get real high he will take cut mullet and soak it.
The Freeport, Matagorda and Port O’Connor jetties always hold redfish this time of year. There are lots of white shrimp on the beachfront, so large, fresh table shrimp would be a good bait.
If you don’t use all the shrimp on fish, take them home and put them on the grill.
