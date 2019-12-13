CLUTE — The Brazoswood wrestling team started what it hopes to be an annual matchup last season to test its abilities early in the year. The Bucs marked the second year of the event with another win under their belt.
The Brazoswood Buccaneers defeated the Clear Brook Wolverines 36-24 for the Battle of the Brazos title Thursday at Performance Gym, hanging onto the accolade for another year.
“I loved the energy the gym had tonight, the fans and parents were going crazy and the wrestlers were supporting each other and we had a lot of fun,” Brazoswood head coach Curtis Roberts Jr. said. “We’re completely pleased and satisfied with our performance tonight, but we try not to be too satisfied and complacent because we still want to beat Clear Brook for the district championship this year. That’s the main goal.”
The Buccaneers gained decisive wins over the Wolverines, with team captain Derek Cole (220-weight) and Angel Garza (152) both winning their matches in fewer than 20 seconds. Caiden Roberts (170) was also able to secure solid points for the Bucs, gaining a third-round pin after working his opponent from the standing position into the ground with a takedown to set up the pin.
“Derek Cole had a very quick pin, Caleb Edinger (195) had a hard-fought match and I was very pleased with the performance overall with our team,” Roberts said. “The girls ended up losing their duel 30-24, but they battled out the whole way and unfortunately we had some girls out with forfeits that cost us a little bit.”
On the girls side, Lady Buc Kali Warren (148) won by pin in the third round, getting a clean body slam takedown on her opponent to secure an advantageous position on the ground to set up the pin.
“Kali got a big win in her weight, I think she had a little vendetta to settle because she had already the Clear Brook wrestler before and she lost,” Roberts said. “She was real upset last time and she came out with a lot of focus and energy and was able to get a win or us tonight.”
Energy from the Bucs came from all areas, but possibly the most from Roberts outside the mat circle, coaching his wrestlers into doing what they need to do to win.
“Getting the first takedown increases the odds of winning the match and we focused on doing that,” Roberts said. “When we did that, the points started sliding our way more and more and it’s harder for teams to overcome that deficit.”
