Girls
MVP: Emma Robles, Alvin
All Tournament
n Christina Twig Bolton, Brazoswood
n Nataly Segler, Brazoswood
n Mercedes Mancha, Alvin
n Mollee Priddy, Port Neches Grove
n Ashley Giesalhart, Victoria West
Boys
MVP: Zak Aleman, New Braunfels
All Tournament
n Mason Pullen, New Braunfels
n Alden Ingalls, Shertz-Clemens
n Shaquann Fregiste, Shertz-Clemens
n Cameron Ward, Columbia
Leon Joubert III, Texas City
