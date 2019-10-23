Through a national organization, the Brazoria County Pan American Golf Association chapter will have its annual 2019 Golf Invitational Tournament on Saturday at The Wilderness Golf Course in Lake Jackson, 501 Texas Highway 332.
The individual stroke-play tournament will start with registration at 7 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m.
“This is an organization that started back in 2006 with 20 members, and now we are up to more than 70 members,” Brazoria County Pan American Golf Association tournament director Jim Luna said. “Myself and Victor Castillo founded the organization, and this golf tournament is our only fundraiser of the year.”
Tournament fees are $80 per player with a 100 percent payout. Optional wagering and flighted skins will be $20 each.
“We earmarked Brazosport College as our place to donate the funds, because we are part of 37 chapters throughout the United States,” Luna said. “So every chapter in the bylaws of the chapter has to have a civic duty and ours is education. We are not doing scholarships, we are doing grant money. We give Brazosport College from $500 to $1,000 every semester and we’ve been doing it since 2006.”
The funds PAGA donates to Brazosport College are given out to students in need.
“We aren’t looking for students with a 4.00 GPA, we are looking for the ones struggling to go to school financially,” Luna said. “So our money is for those going to financial aid, and all they have to do is mention PAGA and they will be given a $100 voucher so they can buy books. If they qualify for help, they will get that through the PAGA.”
An awards show with food will follow the tournament.
To register, call Victor Castillo at 979-236-7169, Danny Lara at 979-665-6465 or Luna at 979-665-1923.
During the year, PAGA also has outings for its members and members from other chapters who attend and also raise funds that way as well.
“At every outing we have what we call a college fund, where we take $1 out of every player for these outings, and at end of these outings we have this college fund and they can donate to this fund, and that is how we accumulate our money,” Luna said. “For this particular invitational, we invite all the other chapters and we normally get about 12 to 14 chapters participating from over the state. We have some coming from Fort Worth, Victoria, Houston, Missouri City, North Hays by Austin, Dallas and Seguin.”
The Pan American Golf Association is established in nine states with 43 chapters and a membership of more than 2,600 individuals. It promotes golf for men, women and juniors through community involvement and fundraisers.
Membership is $40 per individual and $30 yearly after that. Lara is president of the local organization with Michael Munoz as treasurer. Castillo is handicap chairman and Luna is tournament director.
