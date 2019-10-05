Scoreboard
THURSDAY
Fort Bend Hightower 23, Angleton 20
FRIDAY
Alief Taylor 36, Brazoswood 0
Brazosport 21, Sealy 20
Schulenburg 14, Danbury 0
Allen Academy 46, Brazosport Christian 24
Pearland Dawson 40, Pearland 29
Manvel 55, Houston Madison 0
Alvin Shadow Creek 34, Texas City 0
Columbia, Sweeny bye
TODAY
Alvin at Clear Lake, 1 p.m.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.