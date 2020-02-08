FREEPORT
A strong senior performance by the Lady Exporters helped them clinch their first district championship since 2016 on Friday night.
The Brazosport Lady Exporters remained unbeaten in District 24-4A by beating the La Marque Lady Cougars, 75-43, at E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym.
Lady Ship seniors Simone Fuller and Mikaya Burton combined for 42 of their team’s points in their final regular-season game at home.
“They played a great game. They shot lights out and it’s a great time for them to all be peaking, especially Mikaya. She’s given so much to the program and has been our silent leader,” Brazosport head coach Kayla Josey said. “We’re really excited and it was a great game.”
Fuller came out strong early, scoring six of her 20 points in the first quarter to help Brazosport build a 17-6 lead. The Lady Ships and Brazosport (7-0, 20-8) forced seven turnovers and flustered La Marque, who had a hard time getting the ball past midcourt
“I just was like this is my last game at home and I just wanted to show up and give it all I had,” Fuller said. “We came out here and did our thing.”
Things didn’t change much in the second quarter as Burton started the scoring for Brazosport with two quick transition layups. Lady Cougar Iyana Moore answered back with a 3-pointer with 5:07 left before intermission, but that was the last highlight for La Marque.
Brazosport went on a 15-4 run, catalyzed by back-to-back assists from Lady Ship Knavia Goins to Fuller to end the half, 38-15.
“We didn’t play our game this game. We just had to talk to them in the second half and tell them to play our game and see what we had,” La Marque head coach Andrew Broussard said. “We’re in hostile territory and you know how that goes sometimes.”
Lady Coog Crystal Curry came out strong for her team to start the half, scoring eight of her 12 points, but it wasn’t enough to hold the district champions at bay. Curry maneuvered through the Lady Ship defense and made a layup with the foul for an and-one opportunity which she converted for 38-18 deficit.
Burton hit a 3-pointer with 4:21 left in the third to extend the Brazosport lead to 47-25. She hit three treys en route to 22 points, three rebounds and three assists on the night.
“The past couple of games I haven’t been doing good offensively, so on my senior night I just wanted to show out and show everyone I still got it,” Burton said.
The fourth-quarter highlight that sealed Brazosport’s victory was Treanna Johnson forcing a La Marque turnover, pushing the ball up the court and dishing to Aja Gore for a layup with 3:41 left to make it 71-35. Gore finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds.
The win gave the senior class its only district title as well as Coach Josey’s first with Brazosport.
“We’ve made the playoffs the past four years, but we’ve never been able to win district until now,” Josey said. “That’s cool for them to get to go out like that as district champions. At the beginning of the year, we always set goals for ourselves, and just to be able to accomplish that this year would mean a lot.”
The two seniors relished the accomplishment.
“We’ll remember this moment for a long time,” Fuller said.
“It’s special because we’ve been real good friends and we wanted to do it together,” Burton said.
La Marque falls to 4-4 in district and 8-18 overall.
Brazosport will finish district play Tuesday at Bay City.
