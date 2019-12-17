DANBURY
In his second season on varsity, Danbury’s Chase Fulcher is looking to make a difference on the basketball court. As one of the Panthers’ captains, Fulcher is leading the team from his point guard position.
Fulcher and his teammates are gradually picking up a new system as they adjust to first-year coach Ben Thompson.
“I am hoping that by district time we should be caught up a bit better,” Fulcher said. “Last year we were in more of a fast-pace offense where that coach was looking for more points on the board. But this year, coach Thompson is more of a fundamental kind of coach, so he is looking for us to just play smart.”
Fulcher made a switch from last season, moving from the post position to the No. 1 spot. Now he is being relied on more by leading the charge offensively.
“So far the switch ha sn’t really fazed me much, mainly because I just want to be on the court and help them out any way that I can,” Fulcher said. “Whether getting rebounds, scoring points or just getting the ball to the right player, I will do whatever it takes to help this team out.”
Off to a slow start to the season, the Panthers will be looking to put things together, especially with District 24-3A play starting Jan. 7 at Boling. The rest of the scheduled games all will be district as the Panthers try to break a five-year drought from the playoffs.
“Chase, he is a big hustler, and he never wants to come out of a game,” Thompson said. “That can be good or bad, so I need to keep an eye on him, and if he is tired I will pull him so he can get some rest. For the most part, Chase plays heads-up, and I just need to work with him on some things like a pump pass before passing to get the defense to bite a bit. He is a tough worker who hustles and likes to drive the bucket and enjoys shooting.
“Chase does everything that I am looking for. With him and Caleb Morales, I can pull one and keep one in, because they are the ones who can run th e offense for us.”
Last season, Fulcher learned a lot about toughness, having to play inside against some tall competitors.
“It was pretty challenging because I was always shorter than most, but I hit the weight room and got stronger,” he said. “Adjusting to the new offensive style has been a challenge, but I like the new offense because it isn’t as hectic as it was last year. We are trying to pass the ball around more and are trying to cut down on our turnovers and looking for those open shots.
“We don’t have much height so for us, we need to capitalize on opportunities and just try to play some tough defense. We need to be patient and take that shot when given to us.”
Fulcher played football previously for the Panthers, but this year, it’s just basketball and baseball.
“I know it might sound kind of weird because basketball is my favorite sport, but football is my favorite to watch,” Fulcher said.
When roaming the baseball diamond, Fulcher is a center fielder and a first baseman.
In whatever sport he’s played, Fulcher enjoys putting in the work. For him it’s the only way to prosper in something.
“Every summer I’ve gone to the basketball courts and will just shoot for hours every day,” he said. “If there are enough guys out there, I will try to play as many pickup games as I can to make me a better player.”
Fulcher understands how important it is to lead by example.
“I like being counted on, and with the newer kids I just try to help them out because sometimes they won’t know what to do,” he said. “I’ve tried to give them as many pointers to help them adjust to this level of basketball. I want them to be the best that they can be.”
Fulcher has a lot of confidence in his abilities on the basketball court. He believes if some of his teammates can pick up on that confidence, it could be a special year in Danbury.
“I really do think we should do well in district, mainly because most of us believe that we can win, and that could be a big thing for us,” he said. “If we believe and continue to work like we are, then we will be winning some games, so long as we play smart basketball on both sides of the court.”
