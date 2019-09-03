LAKE JACKSON
Jessica Scott is a volleyball junkie.
The Brazosport Christian sophomore has fallen in love with the game, and not only because it’s fun. It is a passion for her to get better, hone her skills in every aspect of the game and be the best so she can help the Lady Eagles win.
“I’m very hard on myself, so I don’t see me as a good player, but as a progressing player,” Scott said. “I see myself more as a team person than focusing on the physical stuff, someone who takes the leader role.”
Someone who has helped her in trying to become the best she can be is Brazosport Christian volleyball coach Robbie Crihfield.
“I didn’t really like him at first, but he helped me to see that I could actually be really good at this sport,” Scott said. “He helped me see the potential that I had and he made me feel that need to play volleyball.”
Scott loves the different positions volleyball has in its game and learned how a player has to be good at every spot.
“People usually don’t see the strategy, and it’s not something people take seriously,” she said. “Those who really love and enjoy this sport really work their butts off to play it the right way.”
That just goes to show how passionate she is about her favorite sport and the lengths she goes to be great at it.
Scott’s focus on the court extends to her goals off it — she wants to attend Sam Houston State University and be part of its volleyball program. Instead of wanting to go to a big school in a major conference, she likes the small feel of the Huntsville campus without it being actually small.
“I’m more a small type of person,” Scott said.
Being obsessed with volleyball, Scott also has other things in her life that keep her comfortable, especially her family. She spends time with them at church every Sunday and goes to her grandparents house whenever she can or to visit her cousins.
When she’s not doing that on a regular basis, she watching volleyball games on YouTube.
Her favorite movie is “Dirty Dancing” and her favorite musical artists are Tim McGraw, Shawn Mendes, Chris Stapleton, Khalid and Zac Brown Band.
Some interesting places she’s visited already are Hawaii, Alaska, California, Spain, Mexico, France, Italy, Belize, Honduras and Jamaica.
While well-traveled, Scott’s hope this fall is to make an extended tour of the playoffs with the Lady Eagles.
