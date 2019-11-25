GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Sweeny Lady Dogs overcame injuries to win both their games Saturday at the Boling Tournament.
The Lady Dogs were missing Asha Strauther and Skylar Bess, who were injured Thursday during the tournament’s first day, as well as Brandi Fields. Tierra Pinson started a game Saturday but was injured and sat out after that, leaving Sweeny with just a half-dozen players available.
“Our girls were extremely tired,” Sweeny coach Dwayne Stevens said. “We played back-to-back games, we were short on subs and, on top of that, our only sub fouled out, so we were playing with five players. I’m proud of our girls for having the heart to play so hard for so long in back-to-back games.”
Sweeny beat Tidehaven, 44-16, behind Anna Green’s 13 points and Ashley Dailey’s 12.
In a 57-53 overtime win against Danbury, Green again led Sweeny with 21 points, Dailey scored 13 and Madison Roman added 12.
LADY BUCS FALL: A second-half push gave the The Woodlands Lady Highlanders a 48-40 victory Saturday in their second meeting against Brazoswood at the San Marcos Tournament.
In their first meeting last Thursday, The Woodlands won 55-42, but the Lady Bucs played much better this time around, leading 20-19 at the half before Lady Highlanders rallied in the second half for the eight-point victory.
Nataly Segler led Brazoswood with 11 points, with Twig Bolton getting 10 and Macy Leger and Taly Montejano six points each.
The Lady Bucs (2-7) return to the court Tuesday with a trip to Dickinson.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Angleton Christian collects tourney win
The Angleton Christian Warriors pulled out a 59-41 victory Friday against Lifestyle Christian at the Kingwood Tournament.
Justin Autry was 6-of-11 from the 3-point line and finished with 20 points. Jacob Soria had 13 points with five steals and four assists, and Kelton Fuqua and Kaleb Miranda each netted 10 points.
“We played much better today and really got the three ball going knocking down 12 of them,” Angleton Christian coach Atavion Brown said. “We also played really great defense, and if we continue to play like we played, I believe we can win the whole tournament.”
Angleton Christian played in the semifinals Saturday.
In Thursday’s 73-59 loss to Faith Christian Academy, Miranda and Autry each had 14 points, and Roman Bosquez scored 12 points with eight rebounds.
SWIMMING
Bucs win at Clear Springs
The Brazoswood Buccaneers and Lady Bucs combined to score 232 points Nov. 19 to win the Clear Springs Invitational.
Clear Lake came in second with 216.5 points, Pearland came in third with 170 followed by Clear Creek (156.5), Clear Brook (146), and Clear Springs (96).Brazoswood won on the strength of the second-place finish by Buc divers — Josh Robison in second with 208.80 points; Matthew Traynor in third with 168.70; and Wade Waters in fourth with 114.85.
The Lady Bucs collected a slew of first-place finishes, including a pair by Minnie Tran, who won the 50 free in 26.13 and the 100 butterfly in 1:02.17. Summer Sanders took individual gold in the 100 free, with her time of 58.30 edging Clear Springs’ Emma Vestal, who finished in 58.72.
Brazoswood girls also won the 200 medley relay, with Sarah Gambrel, Kathryn Gambrel, Tran, Sanders finishing in 1:59.25, and the 200 free relay, with the same foursome clocking 1:47.21.
Getting second-place finishes were Sanders in 200 free (2:11.43) and Kathryn Gambrel in 500 free, (6:07.26); Sarah Gambrel finished third in the 200 IM (2:33.96) and seventh in the 100 free (1:01.01); and Emily Agan scored a fifth in 200 IM (2:36.89).
Mason Kesler outtouched Clear Springs’ Dalton Gillard to win the 200 free for the Bucs. Kesler’s time was 1:58.96, two-hundreds of a second better than Gillard.
Brazoswood’s Myles deValcourt had a pair of firsts, winning the 100 free in 50.50 and 100 breaststroke in 1:05.58.
Coming in second were Anthony Sury in 100 backstroke (1:01.54) and the 200 medley relay team of Sury, deValcourt, Kesler and Traynor (1:50.38); third places went to Ben Latta in the 200 free (2:01.80), Trey Ponzi in 500 free (5:47.86) and the 200 free relay team of Traynor, Kesler, Noah Cobb and deValcourt (1:39.85); fourth places were by Anas Chouai in 200 IM (2:21.82) and Kesler in 100 butterfly (1:02.36); fifth, Riley Kuhlman in 100 backstroke (1:03.42); sixth, Kuhlman in 200 IM (2:23.02), the 200 medley relay team of Julien Ward, Cole Potter, Saylor Sherrodd and Julien Ward (1:58.76), and 400 free relay team of Sury, Latta, Logan Cobb and Chouai (3:50.90); seventh, Sury in 200 IM (2:28.22) and Traynor in 50 free (24.32); eighth, Logan Ward in 200 IM (2:29.88), and Latta in 100 butterfly (1:03.36) and the 200 free relay team of Chouai, De La Huerta, Latta and Julien Ward (1:44.48).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.