One day, former Brazoswood Buccaneer Trey Heckendorn wants to walk the football sidelines as a head football coach. For him to understand everything that goes into the game, this season he is spending his time as a team manager.
Currently an hour away from being a junior at Texas State University, Heckendorn bumped into a friend of his who was associated with the Bobcat football program.
“So far as a team manager, I’ve been to all of the games this season,” Heckendorn said. “Jokingly, we are student-athletes, without the athlete in it. But this is an important job that one doesn’t realize until they are not there. Things will get sloppy without these managers, so they are more than needed.”
A football player through the years growing up in Lake Jackson and attending Brazoswood High School, he started with the Texas State football team during spring practice.
“I didn’t do a whole lot with them because of my schedule and during summer started working with them halfway through,” he said. “One of the reasons why I want to get into coaching is because three years ago, I broke my leg on the final game of the season. I want to make sure that kids don’t make the same mistake that I did that day.
“Whenever I broke my leg, the guys were not really trying all night long, and in my mind I thought I could also take a play off. But that is where I messed up because I wasn’t going 100 percent or 110 percent like I should all of the time, and I broke it. So that kind of motivated me more to make sure that no other kid was going to make the same mistake that I made. If they play under, me they will be going 110 percent no matter what, just so they don’t hurt themselves.”
Working with the offensive line, Heckendorn is either catching snaps or spotting the football for the offense.
“If I am not doing that, then I am either ball boy on whatever sideline or working sideline as to whatever players or coaches need,” Heckendorn said. “We try to help practices run smoother, making sure equipment is handed out to guys and coaches. But really we are all behind the scenes, really not getting much credit for it. It is all hard work that is difficult at times.”
Texas State is 2-3 in the Sun Belt Conference and 3-6 overall. Saturday the Bobcats will host Troy in a Sunbelt matchup.
“It’s myself and 10 students, as Trey started with us as a volunteer last spring and brought him on paid staff once school started up this year,” Director of Equipment Operations Andrew Johnson said. “He is out there every single day and is helping us so that the football team’s practice can run smoother.
“We are the team behind the team, anything from laundry to coaches’ headsets, helmets, shoulder pads, clothes that players and coaches are wearing on the field, practice equipment and just making sure everyone has what they need for game day.”
Heckendorn appreciates the experience he’s gained this season, though there isn’t much glory that goes to the ones behind the scenes.
“I would honestly say everyone, especially our head football coach (Jake) Spavital, he really appreciates us a lot,” Heckendorn said. “In this last road game we were coming home and got in town about 11:30 p.m. and we just wanted to go home, and coach Spavital was there with us helping us carry bags from the bottom of plane onto the trucks. He is just one of those coaches that is a good guy and will help you out. He appreciates everything that we do, as do the other coaches and players. They treat us with respect.”
