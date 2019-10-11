ANGLETON — Back-to-back losses for the for the first time since 2015 haven’t affected Angleton’s confidence nor changed its approach as it prepares for its homecoming game tonight.
“It’s been all about sticking to the process, trusting the process,” Angleton head football coach Jason Brittain said. “We have to take care of the football and cut down on the mental mistakes.”
The Wildcats (0-2, 2-2) will battle against the Terry Rangers (0-2, 1-4) in a District 10-5A D-1 match-up at 7 p.m. today at Wildcat Stadium.
The Wildcats will be carried by a rushing attack that leads the district with 247 yards per game. Running backs Jordan Jones and JT Anderson are the main weapons, having combined for 766 yards rushing on 101 attempts and seven touchdowns.
Their continued success tonight will be critical as both starting quarterback Justus Mayon and backup Jordan Pickett were injured in last Friday’s game against Fort Bend Hightower.
“We’re going to play with who we have available and they will be prepared to play,” Brittain said on the situation.
Fortunately for the Wildcats, the Rangers are dead last in the district in total defense, giving up 349.2 yards per game, including 188 yards rushing.
The Wildcat defense will present a challenge to a Terry offense that averages 225 yards per game.
Despite its advantages on paper, Brittain doesn’t believe the Wildcats can lose focus on the Rangers.
“Terry always plays us hard. We know they have talented players,” Brittain said. “We don’t worry about record, but what we see on film.”
The Rangers are led on offense by quarterback Brandon Kyles, who is fourth in the district in passing yards with 411 and three touchdowns, while also adding 169 yards rushing and a touchdown.
They also have a do-it-all wide receiver in Isaiah Montalbo, who has 18 receptions for 147 yards and two touchdowns this season. He’s capable of lining up in multiple positions, including wide receiver and tight end, depending on the formation. That’s what makes Terry dangerous, Brittain said.
“We have to recognize what formations they’re in and make sure we’re doing what we have to do,” he said.
The Rangers will line up in numerous formations on offense and change formations before running a play. If the Wildcats continue turning the ball over and give Terry more opportunities to score, it can prove bad for Angleton.
Both teams will be looking for their first district win for the season, and Terry will be looking for its first win over the Wildcats since 2013.
“I think we just have to quit worrying about the word ‘win’ and worry about what it takes to win,” Brittain said.
