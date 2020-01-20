CLUTE
A.J. Smith plays a multitude of sports, but for the Kairos Acade my Lions, he’s only been able to play basketball as the four-year-old private Christian school builds an athletics program.
Volleyball and basketball are among the varsity sports available, a limited selection that’s been OK with Smith. Kairos Academy has been able to offer him a change outside sports, he said.
“When I was in public school, my parents didn’t like the people I used to hang around,” Smith said. “They wanted me to be in a better place, and I think it was better for me so I wouldn’t get mixed up with the wrong crowd.”
The 15-year-old freshman has been attending the school for two years and joined the team this year for Kairos Academy’s inaugural season of varsity basketball. His path to playing basketball for the Lions all started with church.
“First I started going to church there. The pastor and principal of the school talked to my parents and thought it would be a great experience for me spiritually and physically to come here to go to school and play basketball,” Smith said.
At 5-foot-10, he plays forward and center for the Lions because he’s one of the tallest on the team. That’s in part because, unlilke public schools and its strict age rules, Kairos Academy’s team is made up of players from elementary to high school.
On the outside, that might sound like a disaster, but Smith doesn’t think it’s a bad as people could think.
“I thought it was going to be weird at first, but I think it’s just like a high school practice, other than playing with kids not in high school,” Smith said. “They split people up based on how old we are and sometimes put older kids with the younger ones if they’re just starting out learning how to play. So we practice with people in our age group for the most part.”
Smith said he’s developed a closer connection to God by attending Kairos Academy, but he does want to go to a public high school at least for a year for one reason — to play other sports.
“I think I’ll get a year of public school at least, probably next year,” he said. “I want to go to Brazoswood because they have a good baseball team. My parents want me to try out every sport, but I think I’ll just try out for basketball and baseball.”
Baseball is another sport Smith has been playing since he can remember, and he considers it his main sport. He used to play select baseball from fifth through seventh grade before going to Kairos Academy and plays pitcher, first base and sometimes catcher.
He wants to prove himself in sports at a public school, but also doesn’t intend to stay for long.
“Even if I go to Brazoswood or any public school, I want to come back to Kairos,” Smith said. “I really do like it here.”
