ANGLETON — Having their bye week following the first game of the season was something a bit new for the Angleton Wildcats, who return to the gridiron this week.
“It kind of helped us evaluate where we are at after training camp, scrimmages and the first game and things we needed to address,” Angleton head coach Jason Brittain said. “We felt like we executed well in those scrimmages and that first game. So we are trying to sharpen up some things here and there.”
Angleton (1-0) travels to Clear Creek Veterans Memorial Stadium to take on the Clear Brook Wolverines (0-2) for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday.
With more than 500 yards of offense while holding Kingwood Park to fewer than 150 yards offensively, Brittain and company already see younger Wildcats looking for some playtime.
“We have some kids on varsity that are gaining more experience and during the season they will start challenging for more playing time,” he said. “I felt like of all the guys who started that first week they did a good job, but we are seeing those younger kids that don’t have a lot of experience starting to find their way a little more. As the season goes, we will be seeing more of those kids on the field.”
About 400 of those offensive yards were on the ground for Angleton, with senior Jordan Scott-Jones going for 180 on just 14 carries.
Even though both the coaches and players got a couple of days off during the break, it has been all business over the last nine days.
“It’s not much of a break, but the coaches and players got off that Sunday before Labor Day and then we got back to work Tuesday through Friday last week,” Brittain said. “We are still working and training the same amount of time even with a bye week.”
In just their fourth meeting ever on the football field, the Wolverines go in with a 2-1 advantage in the series. Angleton got its first victory last year in a high scoring affair, 49-23.
“We know they are a talented team and their quarterback started last year and he is very elusive,” Brittain said of Shane Porter. “He is a big-time scrambler in the passing game that can create issues. They don’t throw the ball on timing a whole lot. A lot of it is drop back — he runs around a lot and tries to find guys open downfield so they are very good in scrambling and doing the scrambling drill.”
At 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, Porter will give the Wildcats fits after throwing for more than 1,200 yards with eight scores as a junior. Clear Brook also has North Texas wide receiver-bound Loronzo Thompson (6-foot, 165) and sophomore tailback Trent Lacy (5-foot-10, 210).
“They have a receiver who is fast and also makes an impact on their punt return game and kickoff return game,” Brittain said. “So we have to know where he is all of the time and know what he is capable of doing. They have a running back (Lacy), who is a bigger kid who runs extremely hard. Because of that, we are going to have to get to the ball and gang tackle because of the style of running that he has.”
Clear Brook comes off a tough 19-7 loss to Friendswood last week after opening the season with a 42-10 loss to La Porte.
“Defensively they showed up last year and played well against us, but this year they improved a lot from Week 1 to Week 2 when they played Friendswood,” Brittain said. “Defensively, they have multiple fronts from 3-4 to 4-3 and have some guys who can run to the ball.”
