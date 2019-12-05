GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs dropped a 58-38 decision to the Alvin Lady Yellowjackets at the Performance Gym.
Outscored 14-10 at the end of the first quarter Tuesday, the Lady Bucs played from behind the rest of the way. Nataly Segler led Brazoswood with 11 points while Christina Bolton contributed with eight points. Reagan Blank had seven rebounds .
Lady Dogs get by Tigers: Sweeny took on Sealy on Tuesday and walked away with a 52-39 nondistrict victory.
Leading Sweeny on the scoreboard were Asha Strauther with 14 points, Skylar Bess with 13 and Ashley Dailey scoring nine.
In sub varsity action for the Lady Dogs, the junior varsity won 46-14 with Kaya Randon scoring five points, Trynitie Clark with four, Kaley Smith scored three and Destinee Reagan hit a 2-point bucket.
Also this past Saturday, Sweeny traveled to Pasadena Sam Rayburn and lost a 45-40 decision to the Lady Texans.
Strauther and Dailey each scored 13 points with Bess chipping in 12 of her own.
The Sweeny JV beat Sam Rayburn, 39-36 after trailing at one point, 27-7.
Sweeny’s defense only gave up five points in the second half.
Kaya Randon scored 16 points with Trinyti Clark and Destinee Reagan each scoring eight and Ymani Jones had six points.
Lady ’Necks fall short: Columbia could not overcome a first quarter deficit as they were outlasted by the Wharton Lady Tigers, 49-42 on Tuesday.
After getting down 17-12 and eight minutes of play gone by, Columbia played the Lady Tigers fairly even the rest of the way. Junior Kirsten Bragg led them in scoring with 14 points. Another junior, Jamoryai Butler dropped 13 points.
Columbia fell to 8-3 on the season and will travel to Danbury on Friday.
Columbia JV destroys Wharton: The Columbia Lady ’Neck junior varsity beat the Wharton Lady Tigers, 62-11 on Tuesday.
Scoring leaders were Faith Ward with 12 points, Savannah Ward with 10, Kayana Alexander had eight as Marisol Betancourt, Katelin Arnold and Madilyn Reed each scored six points.
Boys BASKETBALL
Bulldogs suffer first loss of season
The Sweeny Bulldogs lost to the Wharton Tigers, 71-47 on Tuesday and are now 2-1 on the young season.
Sweeny was led by Calon Amey with 22 points and three steals. Bryson Soistman dropped a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
