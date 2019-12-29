CLUTE
The Exporters came out Friday with two victories over Van Vleck and Fort Bend Willowridge, but their winning form didn’t last.
The Brazosport Exporters lost to the Samuel Clemens Buffaloes (7-10) 90-66 in the semi-finals of the 47th annual Brazosport ISD Holiday Classic on Saturday in Performance Gym.
“When we don’t play defense the right way, we give up 80, 90 points,” Brazosport head coach Travis Pittman said. “In the first quarter we were right there with them, but we were making bad passes trying to force the issue. We put ourselves in a hole we couldn’t get out of.”
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Buffalo guard Daleno Hughes and forward Shaquann Fregiste stretched Clemens’ second-quarter lead to 28-17 and they didn’t look back from there.
They took what the Exporters gave them on defense and took advantage, with Buffalo guard Alden Ingalls and forward Pierce Marcus scoring 13 points each.
“Our ball movement and our shooting was great, we really tried to stress to this group the idea of ball movement,” Clemens head coach Clifton Ellis said. “We did over-dribble the ball too much in the beginning, but offensively when we kept moving the ball we got open shots.”
Clemens ball movement and the Ships lack of perimeter defense allowed the Buffalos to hit 15 3-pointers, making eight in the first half. They forced 26 turnovers and capitalized off those opportunities with transition 3s and layups.
“We left them open on the perimeter because we’re not talking on defense,” Pittman said. “We weren’t switching like we should and everything we did right yesterday we didn’t do today and every single one of those kids we left open knocked it down all game. That was tough.”
Eight players made at least two field goals for the Buffaloes compared to three for the Exporters. Along with the lack of perimeter defense Brazosport was dominated on the boards, being out-rebounded 35-18.
“Even when we put our bigger guys in we didn’t grab them. If we as a team don’t collectively commit to boxing out they’re going to get it and that’s what happened tonight,” Pittman said. “We had some guys do it tonight, but on the 50-50 balls we were watching, waiting for someone else to go get it from our team and Clemens beat us to it.”
Those 50-50 balls gave Clemens a plethora of second-chance opportunities that resulted in a higher deficit for the Ships.
Though Brazosport didn’t play well on defense, they were able to get some positive results on offense, especially from the free-throw line. Going 16 for 22 (73 percent) from the line, guard Ray Bell scored 22 points with two assists and two rebounds.
Exporter guard Hayden McDaniel also dropped 22 points while guard Kevin Davis contributed with 14 points and four rebounds.
