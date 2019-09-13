FREEPORT — Brazosport played faster in the second half of last week’s Sweeny game, and it came down to one thing: simplicity.
“We probably had too many guys moving, and sometimes you can outcoach yourself,” Sweeny coach Mark Kanipes said. “We couldn’t execute what we wanted to do and were better just playing football.”
The Ships (2-0) take on the Edna Cowboys (2-0) at 7:30 p.m. today at Hopper Field.
That simplicity will be key against the Cowboys, as they run the Wing-T offense, which includes a lot of misdirection.
“We didn’t have a very good practice last week, probably because coming off of a holiday weekend,” Kanipes said. “We’re making sure we have a good practice every day and we’re reading our keys and getting alignments right.”
The Ships have only given up 10 points and 196 yards per game, third in District 13-4A-1.
Tackling will be a major part of the Ships’ defense taking care of the Cowboys, because their running game accounts for 93 percent of Edna’s total offense.
Brazosport has scored 30 points per game so far this season, averaging 321.5 yards of total offense. The Ships are led by running back Daraell Preston, third in the district with 285 yards on 34 carries and three touchdowns.
Preston and the running game sets up quarterbacks Alex Villarreal and Kariyen Goins in the passing game. They’ve combined for 189 yards through the air, with three touchdowns and no interceptions. They help keep defenses honest as the Ships pick up first downs.
“A lot of passes are set up by play-action to get receivers open to mix it up a little bit,” Kanipes said. “If I was a defensive coordinator, my No. 1 priority would be stopping 24 (Preston).”
Cowboy running backs Javonte Seymour and Logan Carroll will be the main focus for Brazosport. Seymour has 240 yards on the ground on 37 carries with four touchdowns, while Carroll has 171 yards on 14 carries with three touchdowns.
Edna averages 38.5 points and 349 yards per game on offense. The Cowboys are tough on third down, converting first downs on 12 of 16 possessions.
The Ships lost to the Cowboys last year, 42-3 on the road.
