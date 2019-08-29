CLUTE — Ready to kick off the Danny Youngs era after all of the makeup has finally been primed, the Brazoswood Buccaneers open the season against Fort Bend Elkins in a neutral-site game.
Brazoswood and Elkins will play at 6 p.m. Saturday at Freedom Field in Iowa Colony to open the 2019 campaign for both teams.
Youngs and company are itching to get going.
“The hardest part about playing games this early is just battling the heat,” Youngs said. “Between cramps and kids just getting worn down is quite tough. But I thought the kids fought hard this summer, but it still isn’t anything comparable to playing a varsity game.”
The Bucs had only one scrimmage, which was last week against Texas City.
“I thought the kids played hard and Texas City is a good football squad,” Youngs said. “We saw some good and bad. I thought the offense started off good and then struggled a little late, but that had to do with Texas City.
“I thought the defense played well. We had a few mental breakdowns which cost us two touchdowns. All in all, I thought it was a good experience. The kids played hard.”
Coming off a 1-9 season, the Bucs are a brand new team for Youngs, who takes over from longtime head coach Dean DeAtley. New faces will be in other key positions, too.
Expected under center will be senior Juan Solis, who is a first-year starter. He will be joined in the backfield by Armando Cabriales, who is in his first and only season on varsity.
Dominic Lopez saw some action at tight end last season, winding up with seven catches for 89 yards. His role likely will expand.
A couple of returning offensive linemen, Mikel Richey and Cade Stroud, will anchor that group.
On the defensive side of the ball, Kaleb Manning and Romello Cross will lead the linemen, along with sophomores Vontroy Malone and Stonewall Vernor.
Lots of battles still are going on for linebackers and secondary players for the Bucs.
Elkins seems to be a bit more stable with 14 returning starters returning from last season’s 7-4 team. They include flashy quarterback Cameron George (1,667 yards passing, 16 TDs) and speedy tailbacks Jacory Lee (595 rushing yards, eight TDs) and Issaiah Nixon (305 rushing yards, four TDs). Speed will be something that the Knights will have an advantage on.
Kieron Aroin (three INTs) is one of the top defensive returners for Elkins.
Entering its 50th season of playing football, the Bucs are 34-13 in season openers with two cancellations due to hurricanes. Brazoswood and Fort Bend Elkins met for the first time last season, when the Knights pulled out a 20-19 victory.
The goal for tonight’s game is simple, Youngs said.
“We just want to keep improving, and one of the main keys is that we have to get mentally and physically tougher and more physical on the field,” Youngs said. “It is something we preach our kids every day, so we want them to come out physically and mentally tough.”
