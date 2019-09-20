LAKE JACKSON — Coming off a mercy rule win, Brazosport Christian knows there’s still room for improvement in anything they do well and not so well.
“We came back this week and realized there’s always room for improvement and getting better with the things we already do well and not as good,” head football coach Danny Martin said.
The Eagles (2-1) go on the road to take on the Emery-Weiner Jaguars (2-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Emery-Weiner School.
The Jags are averaging 58 points per game while only giving up 10 points. It has a lot to do with the discipline their players have in all facets of the game and Martin knows their team has to match that in order to get the victory.
“They’ve been a good team since I’ve been here and they’re very disciplined across the board,” Martin said. “They run a very complex offense and have a balanced attack passing and running. Their players know what their responsibilities are and where they need to be.”
Brazosport Christian will lean on seniors Tyler Dodge and Luke Listak to try to break down Emery-Weiner’s defense.
Dodge has rushed for 147 yards on 12 carries with four touchdowns and has four receptions for 68 yards and two touchdowns.
Listak has 332 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 30 carries in three games this season. He’s also recorded two interceptions on defense playing both defensive back and linebacker.
The weather hasn’t been kind to the Eagles, as they haven’t been able to practice outside this week. That hasn’t stopped them from preparing for the Jags as much as they can.
“We’re going to the mental side of the game, getting as many mental repetitions as we can,” Martin said. “We just want to make sure everyone knows where they need to be and what they need to do.”
