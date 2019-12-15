SWEENY
Putting in the time is all Sweeny’s Megan Kessler has done for the past four seasons as a volleyball player.
Despite also playing softball, Kessler kept improving through her four volleyball seasons on varsity, and in her final year was named The Facts Southern Brazoria County’s Most Valuable Player for 2019.
“This means a lot because to me because there are bigger schools in our area, but I am honored to be selected as MVP for the county and for the district as well,” Kessler said.
At 6-feet, Kessler made an impression right away as a freshman, and by her senior season put it all together to finish with 245 kills, 225 digs, 85 aces, 20 single blocks and 28 assists.
“My first year, she was a freshman who got put on varsity, and she wasn’t into lifting a lot of weights; she didn’t want to bulk up, but as the years went on she bought into the weight room,” Sweeny Lady Bulldog coach Evaree Ray said. “She also bought into being a leader on the team, and her skill level improved, and this past season she shined, which was awesome.
“As a freshman she played front row only, but by her senior year was all-around and she started as middle and ended up outside. So even by changing positions she was able to keep it all together and be a positive asset to the team.”
Though she became an all-around player, Kessler still had her favorite spot to be at.
“Definitely the front row, that’s my favorite spot to be at by getting the block or hitting,” Kessler said. “I really worked a lot on outside hitting and middle this year. In practice, we worked on running more quick sets than just doing regular twos. So we ran like 31s, slides and ones, and I just got better at what teams run the most during a match.”
Kessler put in a lot of work in the offseason and summer in preparation for what she hoped to be a productive senior year.
“My freshman year there were a lot of defensive specialists on our team as well as front blockers, so I didn’t have to play all-around because we had others who could come in and do the work,” she said. “But this year I had to step up a lot, especially with my passing, because we needed some help in some areas.”
She played club ball up until her sophomore season, when volleyball and softball became quite a chore to handle. With practice for her club team being an hour away, days were getting longer and longer for her as her schoolwork increased.
“Through it all, it’s been a great experience,” she said. “I’ve had the best coaches these past four years, great teammates who had my back and have learned a lot since I was a freshman. But I am ready to move onto the next level and continue that maturation.”
Just down the road off Highway 36 at Blinn Junior College in Brenham, Kessler will continue playing volleyball.
“It will be different, and I know I will have to step it up more at that next level, but I am ready,” Kessler said. “I am excited for it.”
