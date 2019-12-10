GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Sweeny Lady Dogs defeated Industrial, 38-33, on Saturday to finish up the Industrial Varsity Tournament on a positive note.
It wasn’t easy, though, as the team finished with six players due to injuries.
Asha Strauther had 16 points and Ashley Dailey scored eight for Sweeny.
Sweeny will host Huffman-Hargrave today.
Lake Jackson Intermediate busy with wins: The Lake Jackson Intermediate seventh-grade A, B and C teams have been busy in the early part of the season and seeing a lot of success.
Taking its first loss in five games, the A team fell Thursday to Freeport Intermediate, 27-8.
Mackenzie Dawson scored four points for Lake Jackson; Giana Adamcik had three; Sianna Nava and Isabella May each added a bucket.
Improving to 4-0, the A team squashed La Marque, 33-1. Dawson scored six points; Isabella May and Adamcik had five; Nava, Aubrin Antwine, GiGi Lower and Kelsey Malone each scored four; Olivia Arauz added two points.
The A team improved to 3-0 by beating Sweeny 42-34 after being down 32-14 at halftime.
Nava scored 22 points; Dawson had six points, three rebounds and three steals; McKinley Blank scored six points with eight rebounds and eight steals; Malone had five points and seven rebounds; Adamcik scored three points with three rebounds; Olivia Arauz led the defensive effort with six steals; Talyer Bonner-Williams added four rebounds.
The B team is 5-0 on the season after beating Freeport Intermediate, 37-6.
Rebekah Wiley, Desteny Kremmer, Amelia Lusk and Lexie Mican each scored six points; Ashlynn Boyd and Raelyn Cummings each had four points; Esperanza Rodriguez scored three points; and Zoie Collins added a bucket.
Karissa Ventura and Kirra Khathong played exceptional defense.
In going 3-0 on the season, the B team beat Sweeny, 20-17, with GiGi Lower scoring seven points to lead the way.
Kremmer scored six points; Ventura added five points and Collins scored two.
Cummings, Khathong, Lexie Mican and Rodriguez played well defensively.
The B team also beat Stafford, 29-2, with Mican scoring 12 points. Cummings added six points; Rebekah Wiley scored three; Kremmer, Lusk, Collins and Boyd each scored a bucket.
Currently 0-2 on the season, the Lake Jackson Intermediate seventh -grade C team dropped a 22-8 decision to Freeport Intermediate in its season opener. Christina Contreras scored four points for Lake Jackson; Lupita Flores and Hailey Sheely each added two.
The C team also lost to Stafford, 13-7, with Grace Kadlechik, Contreras and Kimberly Villanueva each scoring two points. Neveah Cain scored a point.
The A and B teams will play Clute on Thursday.
Boys basketball
’Necks finish .500 at tourney
The Columbia Roughnecks went 1-1 on Saturday to finish play at the Leroy Miksch Varsity Tournament in Needville
Columbia beat Fort Bend Austin, 65-38, behind 15 points by Cameron Ward. Abdullah Sultan added 14 points for the ’Necks; Trent Ward tossed in six; Jamaurion Woodard, Shamar Johnson and Heston Roberts each scored five; William Carlson and Zade Stroman each scored four; Jordan Woodard had three; and Jalen Austin scored two points.
Bay City defeated Columbia, 59-46, as Cameron Ward scored 19. Stroman had eight; Jamaurion Woodard and Sultan each scored four; Austin scored three; Trent Ward, Carlson and Roberts had two apiece; and Johnson and Dez Fields each scored a point.
Columbia went 2-2 in the tournament and is currently 3-3 overall. The Roughnecks will host Van Vleck today.
Cougars sweep La Marque: The Clute Intermediate seventh-grade A and B teams each defeated La Marque at home Thursday.
In the A team’s 53-19 win, Jamarcus Shockley scored 20 points, Caleb Jefferson added 12 and Mallon James had 10. Outstanding performers on defense were Mallon James, Candon Walker, Taishaun Johnson Shockley.
The B team scored a 35-16 win with Joshua Williams leading the scorers with eight points. Sebastian Rodriguez, Jayden Tyree and Alfonso Elicerio each scored six.
Outstanding on defense were Misael Reyes, Adan Garcia and Rodriguez.
Cougars get third place: The Clute Intermediate seventh-grade A team placed third Saturday at the San Jacinto Invitational.
Clute Intermediate beat Huffman, 63-30, to clinch third place.
Outstanding performers on offense throughout the tournament were Jamarcus Shockley with 65 total points, Taishaun Johnson with 56 and Luis Uranga with 25.
Outstanding defenders were Mallon James, Caleb Jefferson, Israel Williams, Johnson and Shockley.
The Cougars will travel Thursday to Lake Jackson to take on the Panthers.
