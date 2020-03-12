BOYS SOCCER
The Brazoswood Bucs defeated Pearland 6-3 in a big District 23-6A matchup.
With a 4-6-3 district mark the Bucs stayed ahead of the Oilers (3-6-1) in the standings.
In the first 10 minutes of play, Angel Martinez scored thanks to an assist by Jesus Guel for a 1-0 lead. Just two minutes later, Brazoswood made Pearland pay after failing to clear a throw-in into the box by Austin Alexander as he found Gerardo Lucero and it was 2-0.
With 16 minutes left to halftime, Cameron Whipple made it 3-0 on an assist by Stefano Angheben.
The Oilers fought right back in the second half with back-to-back goals, 3-2. But Whipple assisted Angheben with 18 minutes remaining to make it 4-2.
Pearland again cut the deficit to one, but Bucs’ Devyn Samuels was able to convert a penalty kick off an Oiler handball, then Angheben sealed the game with under four minutes on the clock as Martinez headed the ball to him inside the box for the final goal.
Brazoswood (9-10-3) will face another tough challenge Tuesday as Alief Hastings (3-5-1) comes to Slade Field for the regular-season finale.
Wildcats stay in fourth: With a 2-1 victory at Lamar Consolidated on Tuesday, the Angleton Wildcats remained in fourth place in the District 24-5A standings.
Angleton has 21 total points with the Mustangs and Foster both at 20 points and Fort Bend Willowridge at 19 with two matches remaining.
Nathan Balleza scored one of the goals for the Wildcats with the other goal being scored by a Lamar Consolidated player off a corner kick as he tried to clear the ball. Goalkeeper Luke Bowers came up with six saves in the net for the Wildcats.
Angleton (5-5-0 district, 7-8-1) will host Foster on Tuesday at Wildcat Stadium.
BASEBALL
Wildcats hammer Hightower in 24-5A
Angleton kicked off District 24-5A play on Tuesday with a 13-1 victory at Fort Bend Hightower.
Producing only six hits in the victory, the Wildcats used nine walks to help them out with the scoring. One of Angleton’s big innings was the fifth when they scored five runs with Brandon Rubio and Dillon Hill each driving in runs.
Conner McDonald, Hill, Cole Davis, Preston Guerra, Matthew Uribe, and Chris Garza each collected one hit.
Ashton Tweedle was the winning pitcher, going three innings on a one-hitter while striking out six. Rubio threw two innings in relief.
Angleton (1-0, 4-7-1 overall) will host Hightower in district play Friday. Then the Wildcats will continue district play at Alvin Shadow Creek on Saturday.
’Necks continue hot start: Hosting Fulshear on Tuesday at Renfro Field, the Columbia Roughnecks took care of the visiting Chargers, 4-2.
In the second inning, Tate Thrasher was hit by a pitch to drive in a run. Nick Cardwell, Kameron Craig and Blake Seiler each collected a hit for the Roughnecks.
Craig earned the victory on the mound, allowing three hits in five innings while striking out three batters. Seiler threw two innings earning the save by retiring the final six batters.
Columbia will play at the El Campo Tournament today, taking on Boling.
Wildcat JV blows out Hurricanes: Angleton’s junior varsity scored a 17-3 hammering of Fort Bend Hightower on Tuesday.
Jaxton Fipps, Hayden Hibbetts, Colton Moss, Ernie Rodriguez and Jacob Monical each had RBIs in the big inning. Angleton racked up nine hits, with Fipps and Aydin Nolasco each getting two.
Mateo Tobias earned the win, surrendering four hits over four innings while striking out eight.
SOFTBALL
Bucs rout Taylor
Moving to 2-0 in District 23-6A, the Brazoswood Lady Bucs demolished Alief Taylor on Tuesday at Lady Buc Field in three innings of play, 16-0.
Dara Tanner threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts for the victory.
The Lady Bucs scored nine of those runs in the first inning, five in the second and two in the third. They outhit the Lady Lions 18-0.
Cici Jefferson led the hit parade with three and Izzy Charles and Tanner each had two. Taylor Meier drove in three RBIs with Ella Casas and Taylor Tracy each driving in two RBIs.
Brazoswood improved to 15-7 overall for the season.
Lady Panthers outhit Leps: Starting District 24-3A play on the right foot, the Danbury Lady Panthers beat Van Vleck on Tuesday on the road, 13-3.
There were 27 hits in the game with Danbury out hitting the Lady Leps, 16-11. After scoring three runs in the first, they added four more in the second with one in the third and its final five runs in the seventh.
Carson Harris and Taylor Henken each had three hits with Grace Bracken getting two hits. On the RBIs, Mallarie Munson drove in seven runs with Bracken getting three and Harris one.
Amelia Hatthorn went all seven frames with five strikeouts.
Danbury (1-0, 15-4-1 overall) will host Hitchcock at noon Friday.
