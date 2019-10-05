DANBURY — Trusting the process goes a long way for this Panthers team, but inconsistency on offense is making progress difficult to see.
The Danbury Panthers (0-2, 0-5) lost to the Schulenburg Shorthorns (2-0, 4-2) 14-0 in a District 14-3A match-up at Humber Field, spoiling homecoming night.
“Maturity is part of it, there are little things we have to look at and maybe we need to do a better job of subbing,” Danbury head football coach Trey Herrmann said. “Another part of it is focus, and that comes with maturity and we’ve preached this week on being focused in between plays.”
After a scoreless first half, the Shorthorns made it to the end zone with their first drive of the third period when quarterback Brett Janecek connected with wide receiver Bobby Smith for the 14-yard score with 7:01 left in the third quarter.
Danbury’s offense responded by inching the ball down the field, helped by a personal foul call on Schulenberg to get them into Shorthorn territory. That drive ended, however, when Panther quarterback Cooper Lynch fumbled a snap and the Shorthorns recovered close to midfield.
The Shorthorns went on to cast an 11-play, 53-yard march down the field with running back Temon Glover punching it in from a yard out to take the lead to 14-0 with 10:15 left in the game.
Danbury’s offense only managed 95 yards, with 80 on the ground and 15 through the air in a game that was played with high intensity but not enough execution when it mattered most.
Lynch led the team in rushing with 44 yards and had 15 passing yards on two completions. Wide receiver Brett Neubauer ended the night with 29 yards rushing and eight receiving on one reception. Wide receiver Payton Williams also had a reception for seven yards.
The Panthers defense gave the Shorthorns all they could handle, giving up 259 yards of offense in the game, 155 rushing and 104 passing. Linebacker Deegan Dand, defensive end Dustin Brodd and linebacker James White were in on numerous tackles for loss and big hits on the running backs and quarterback of the Shorthorns, holding them scoreless in the first half.
“The first three games it was as much evaluation than anything on both sides of the ball, from what we’re good at and what our players can do,” Herrmann said. “We’re young, so whenever they walk in the weight room they get stronger, and whenever they walk on the field they get better. They’ve continued to battle and I am super impressed on what we did in the trenches tonight.”
The Panthers will have to be ready for another test when they head on the road to face the Ganado Indians (1-1, 4-1) at 7:30 Friday.
