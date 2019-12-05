Going as far out west as Austin to as far south in Victoria, several local boys and girls basketball teams will hit the road for tournaments this weekend.
Some will be playing pool games to continue getting ready for district play, while others will be in bracket play to compete for tournament championships.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The Brazoswood Lady Bucs (1-7) will be down the road off CR 762 in Richmond for the LCISD Varsity Basketball Invitational at George Ranch High School starting today.
Playing at Reading Competition Gym, the Lady Bucs play in Pool 1 at noon against Houston Lamar, which will be followed by a 3 p.m. tipoff against Tomball Memorial.
The tournament will break off into Gold, Silver and Bronze brackets for Friday and Saturday.
INDUSTRIAL VARSITY
Sweeny (7-6) will head to the Industrial Varsity Tournament in a round robin tournament for the first two days.
The Lady Dogs will face off at 2 p.m. today against Calhoun, followed by a 5 p.m. matchup with Palacios. Sweeny will also tip-off on Friday at noon against Edna.
Saturday’s bracket play will be determined on how Sweeny does the first two days. Sophomore Asha Strauther (11 points per game) and junior Skylar Bess (10.3 points per game) are the scoring leaders for the Lady Dogs.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Brazoswood (5-4) will head toward the Austin area to play in the Cedar Hill Lions Club Tournament today through Saturday.
A 12-team tournament divided into pools, the Bucs are in Pool A with Red Oak and Spring Creek Academy.
Brazoswood will kickoff the tournament at 9 a.m. against Spring Creek Academy then have a 3 p.m. encounter with Red Oak.
Junior Jake Simpson (16.1 points per game) is the leading scorer for the Bucs along with Ty Sims (12.1 points).
PEARLAND ISD CLASSIC
Another 12-team tournament, this one will be a Friday and Saturday competition at both Pearland High School and Pearland Dawson.
Angleton (3-6) and Brazosport (0-0) will both be apart of this tourney with the Wildcats playing at 4 p.m. against Klein Oak and then at 7 p.m. against Houston Wheatley. Both games will be at Dawson High School.
The Ships will take on Aldine Davis at 11:30 a.m. and then Klein at 7 p.m. with both tip-offs at Pearland High School.
Senior Garrett Patton leads the Wildcats onto the court while the Exporters will be led by Ray Bell and Kevin Davis.
Teams will break out into Gold, Silver and Bronze bracket play for Saturday.
LEROY MIKSCH TOURNAMENT
Columbia will head to Needville High School to participate in a 16-team bracket play tournament starting today.
The Roughnecks (1-1) will take on Tuloso-Midway at 4 p.m. today in Gym A.
If the ’Necks beat Midway, they will continue on to the championship bracket to face either Porter New Caney or Pasadena Memorial later on at 7 p.m. in Gym A.
A loss will drop them into the consolation bracket and will get the loser of Porter or Pasadena Memorial at the same time in Gym B.
BOBCAT INVITATIONAL
Sweeny (2-1) and Danbury (1-2) will both head to the Bobcat Invitational at Bloomington High School in the 7-team bracket tourney.
Danbury will open at 10:30 a.m. today against Moulton followed by a matchup with Sweeny taking on El Campo. Palacios and Calhoun will finish up the first round as the host team will get a bye.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.