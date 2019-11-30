The Brazoswood Lady Buccaneer volleyball squad continued its upswing in District 23-6A as they qualified for the playoffs for the fourth season in a row.
That success came with All-District selections for some Lady Bucs, along with honorable mentions and All-Academic members.
Making first team all district for Brazoswood were Madie Johnson and Emma Williams.
Other first team members were Dawson’s Aliyah McDonald, Dahlia Miller, Madison Desolate and Kamryn Scroggins; Pearland’s Jackie Arrington, April Conant, Kaylie Kovach and Jenna Gray; George Ranch’s Allie Sczech, Avery Shimaitis and Caitlyn Kurtz; Taylor’s Kierra Wright and Alief Elsik’s Lauren Collier.
On the second team were Lady Bucs’ Grace Nicholas and Cora Bowles; Dawson, Kaelyn Hulick, Kari Tripp and Kylie Nance; Pearland’s Reece Cummings and Emily Smaistrla; George Ranch’s Mackenzie Rock, Elyssa Giries and Briana Steubing; Taylor’s Zana Blunscan; Elsik’s Lillian Ijomah; Alief Hastings’ Jordan Carmichael.
Honorable mention honors went to Brazoswood’s Madison Varga and Sydney Lange.
Making the All-Academic list from Brazoswood were Bowles, Amalee Frey, Mazzy Hardy, Ashley Hutchins, Lange, Nicholas, Trinity Rieger, Abeni Roberson, Varga and Williams.
Brazoswood finished district play at 6-6, which was good for fourth place in the standings. Overall the Lady Bucs were 22-22, losing to Clear Brook (21-9, 25-14, 25-21) in the bidistrict round of the playoffs.
Pearland Dawson ruled the district in 2019 by going unbeaten in district play and having the MVP, Alexia Jones, along with Co-offensive player of the year, Nicole DeSlatte and coach of the year, Lauren Leth.
Pearland also had the defensive player of the year, Chole Jordan; George Ranch had Co-offensive player of the year, Logan Lednicky and setter of the year, Alexandra Tennon; Alief Taylor’s Madison Harris was the newcomer of year.
