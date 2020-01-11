FREEPORT — Brazosport kept both its emotions and the Columbia Lady Roughnecks in check, dominating the glass to secure a 46-33 victory Friday at Brazosport E.E. “Flash” Walker Gym in the District 24-4A opener for both teams.
Aja Gore’s strong outing, delivering 22 points and 24 rebounds, made a big difference for the Lady Ships, who improved to 14-8 overall. Columbia fell to 11-8 with the loss.
“Aja showed up huge for us tonight. She is a very talented girl and she has the ability to outrebound anybody in the district, and her showing up tonight was definitely huge for us,” Brazosport head coach Kayla Josey said. “Getting everyone to calm down and play their game helped us come out on top.”
The Lady Roughnecks knew controlling Gore and Brazosport would be a challenge, one they struggled to meet. The Lady Ships had a 56-25 rebounding advantage in the game.
“They had more size than us and they’re big inside; No. 5 is a player. She rebounds and defends and we don’t have that kind of height,” Columbia head coach Brett Nidey said. “We knew that going in, and plus they’re long on the wings. We knew we’d have to play good if we wanted to win, but we did shoot the ball well from the free-throw line.”
Columbia’s consistency at the free throw line, especially in the first half kept them in the game, going 9-of-11 in the first half and 18-of-32 overall.
Lady ‘Neck guard Kirsten Bragg was instrumental in that department, leading the team with 10 made free throws on a night she put up 16 points and six rebounds.
“We have to play smarter defense and we have to move our feet,” Josey said. “We can’t ride their players and Columbia did a good job taking advantage of our fouls.”
Brazosport blazed to a 8-0 lead to start the game, but the offense stalled after the first three minutes. The Lady ‘Necks were able to force the Lady Exporters into tough shots while creating chances at the line, where they scored all seven of their first-quarter points.
Columbia took its first lead of the game, 9-8, when forward Jamoryai Butler scored a layup with an assist from Bragg with 7:13 in the second period. Gore answered with a putback to put the Lady Ships up 10-9, and Columbia wouldn’t lead again.
Solid defense and transition offense grew the Brazosport lead to 34-25 after the third. The highlight of the quarter was Lady Exporter Kamrie Walker putting in a transition layup off her steal to get a 29-18 lead.
Butler kept up the energy for Columbia in the fourth quarter, scoring five points to finish with nine points and six rebounds.
“She has been on varsity for three years and has been a starter for all three years. She’s got what it takes,” Nidey said. “When she’s playing and gets after it, she’s an offensive threat who can be a guard in a post body.”
District action continues Tuesday when Brazosport’s hosts Sweeny at 6:15 p.m. and Columbia goes to La Marque for a 6:30 p.m. tip.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.