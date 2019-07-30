LAKE JACKSON — Feeling pressure after a record-shattering performance a year ago, Minnie Tran didn’t let it affect her when she hit the pool.
The 14-year-old won three gold medals — two with meet-record times — and a silver to lead a brigade of Lake Jackson Swim team medal-winners last weekend at the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Summer Games at Texas A&M University in College Station.
“It was pretty nerve-wracking for me this year, because last year I broke four records,” Minnie Tran said. “And I just felt like there was more pressure on me this year.”
Minnie Tran broke the 100 freestyle record with a 54.78-second finish, then claimed the 50 free in 24.95.
“So in the 100, she didn’t have that record yet, but she broke her own record in the 50 free,” Lake Jackson Swim Team youth coach Vivie Tran said. “On the 50 free, she broke it by 0.6 and the 100 by .01.”
Minnie also won a gold medal in the 50 breaststroke, 33.00.
Minnie Tran, swimming the anchor leg, almost helped the 200 free relay team of Emily Brown, Emily Agan and Sarah Gambrel come from behind, but couldn’t catch the FB Bull Sharks in the 200 free relay. The Sharks took gold in 1:47.64 to win gold, with Lake Jackson winning silver in 1:48.53.
“It wasn’t close the entire time, but as the relay went on, our girls got closer and closer to them,” Vivie Tran said. “When Minnie jumped in, she tried so hard that she swam so well and covered a lot of ground. I felt if she would have had five or 10 more yards she could have caught up with them. She swam her fastest split ever though. That was pretty awesome, can’t complain about that.”
Ten-year-old Daniel Lupher scored a gold medal in the 9/10 age group in the 25-yard breaststroke in 18.75. Lupher also scored two bronze medals in the 100 individual medley (1:28.74) and the 100 medley relay with Hunter McGehee, Cole White and Kerch Parker (1:13.38).
Hope Kadlecik scored a gold medal in the 25 backstroke in 16.93, and also added a bronze medal with a third place in the 25 butterfly in 15.29.
Also scoring a gold on the girls side were the 8U 100 medley relay with Adalyn Garza, Sierra Bracken, Clara Bracken and Caylee White, 1:19.65 as they ran away with more than a three second lead on second place.
Kole Owens was the only boy to score multiple gold medals, winning both the 50 free (25.28) and beating out teammate Anthony Sury in the 50 backstroke (27.56). Sury came in second in 26.35.
Sury swam to another silver medal in the 50 backstroke in 27.60.
“There were some unexpected races that were good unexpected,” Vivie Tran said. “One of them was Anthony Sury, who came into this not seeded higher than 16th in the 50 backstroke and finished second overall. He was super pumped the whole meet and it really helped him.”
Also finishing in the medals were, in second place, Larissa Bracken, 9-10 25 butterfly (15.21), Sierra Bracken, 8U 25 breaststroke (21.73) and 100 IM (1:39.48); and in third place, Summer Sanders, 15-17 200 free (2:06.55), 6U 100 free relay team of Piper Kadlecik, Sarah Joy Parker, Aleara Castor, Camila Gonzalez (1:54.68); and Clara Bracken, 8U 25 butterfly (18.09) and 100 IM (1:41.37).
