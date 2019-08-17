CLUTE — In a highly contested match all the way through, the Brazoswood Lady Buccaneers fell at home to the Needville Lady Jays in five sets. The Lady Bucs won the first and third sets 25-21, 25-18 and the Lady Jays won the second, fourth, and fifth sets 25-8, 25-18 and 18-16.
Leading 2-1 in the match, the Lady Bucs (4-9) were up 5-2 to start the fourth set, but after the good start, they lost their momentum and did not lead again until much later when they gained a 13-12 lead in the fifth set that warranted a Needville timeout.
The last set went down to the wire as both teams matched each other point for point once the game was tied 13-13. The Lady Bucs held the advantage multiple times throughout the set, but couldn’t pull away from the Lady Jays for that last critical point.
“The main thing on this match is we cut it too close at the end,” Brazoswood assistant volleyball coach Brian Soistman said. “I’m very proud of them, they played hard, they hustled, they never put their heads down. The excitement of the game, they got caught up in it, and that’s the closest game we played all year and they responded well.”
Sophomore Emma Williams led the Lady Bucs in kills with 13 to go with two blocks on the defensive side of the match and junior Cora Bowles led in blocks with four. Other notable performances were by seniors Grace Nicholas and Madison Varga with five kills and two aces, respectively, junior Ashley Hutchinson with four kills, and sophomore Maddie Johnson with two aces.
Troubling the Lady Bucs the most this match were Needville senior Evan Stavinoha, who had 16 kills, two blocks and an ace, and sophomore Maddy Hrncir with 14 kills, two blocks and two aces.
Both teams are relatively young, as they feature only six seniors collectively between them.
“I’m very proud of our team. We’re a very young team with a lot of sophomores and I’m very proud of them,” Needville head volleyball coach Amy Schultz said. “Evan has been pretty solid, but Maddy is just coming back from an ankle sprain and she made a big impact this game.”
The Lady Bucs will continue play in the Dickinson Tournament at 10 a.m. today and take on this same Needville team.
“The good news is we play them again at 10 in the morning in the tournament.” Soistman said.
That gives the Lady Bucs a quick turnaround for redemption.
