Offers from programs in the Big 12 and Big 10 couldn’t compete with the big influences in Kimber Cortemelia’s life.
The Brazoswood graduate who racked up awards after her sophomore season at Blinn College will stay close to home by continuing her softball career at the University of Texas at Arlington.
“I was choosing between a handful of schools and I saw that my Blinn teammates had committed there and I also had my best friend, Whitney Walton, playing there already,” Cortemelia said. “I talked to her a lot throughout the process and talked to my former Blinn teammates and went on a visit a week before I committed. I fell in love with the campus, the coaches and everything that I had heard from Whitney was all good, so I thought it couldn’t be that bad.”
Cortemelia had signed to play for Louisiana-Lafayette when she graduated from Brazodwood, but landed at Blinn when that relationship fell apart. It turned out to be a great move.
Cortemelia hit .441 as a sophomore to finish third in the Region XIV South Division and also tied for third in RBIs with 48. She slugged away the season at a .613 slugging percentage.
Her success led to a bunch of hardware, including being named third-team All America, South Division Player of the Year, first team All-Conference and first team All-Region.
Making the switch over to a Division I program isn’t something Cortemelia is taking lightly.
“Obviously, playing in Division I is tough and will be difficult for me and all the JUCO transfers,” she said. “But it isn’t anything that we haven’t handled before, so long as we make adjustments we should do just fine.”
At home in Brazoria County for the summer, Cortemelia is on an accelerated workout schedule, trying to finish up an 11-week program in six weeks because she signed so close to school starting up again.
“I am doing two-a-days right now,” Cortemelia said. “I have always been a utility player, so I am working on my quickness so that the coaching staff can utilize me wherever they need me. So a lot of quickness drills and just making sure I am comfortable in every position.”
UT-Arlington is coming off a 36-27 season including 17-10 in conference. The Lady Mavericks played several top-ranked teams during the season, beating some and losing close to others.
After being knocked out of the Sun Belt Conference Tournament, the Lady Mavericks proceeded to win the National Invitational Softball Championship by beating Iowa State, 4-3, in walkoff fashion.
“I am super excited for all of the opportunities that UTA will give me. I know last year they faced 10 of the top 25 programs in the nation,” Cortemelia said. “So getting to compete against the best of the best is like, ‘wow.’
“I love challenges, love being tested, I love being competitive, but I also love accomplishing things and conquering them. So putting in the work beforehand is going to make it much sweeter at the end.”
Cortemelia is sticking with her kinesiology major and is looking forward to where that takes her.
