FRIENDSWOOD — Brazoswood had some obstacles to overcome when injuries and sickness hit the Bucs team, but they handled it impressively.
The Brazoswood Buccaneers wrestling team went 4-1 and gained second place in their Duel meet Saturday at Friendswood High School, losing by six just points.
The Lady Buccaneers also competed, going 3-2, gaining third place with both teams going up against Friendswood, Huntsville, Atascocita and Willis (Team I and Team II).
“We had some younger guys that had to step in and they did really well and got some points for us,” Brazoswood head coach Curtis Roberts Jr. said. “To go out and compete the way they did speaks volumes about their want to and I’m excited to see their potential.”
Younger wrestlers had to step up to the varsity level, having to be pushed up and compete to get the points the Bucs needed to be competitive.
Lady Bucs Vera Mae Gonzalez and Savea Cunningham did exceptionally well in their matches, going undefeated with Gonzalez bringing her record to 10-1 in all her matches this season.
With Roberts’ teams competing as well as they did, he is excited to see what they can do once they get their full squad back.
“I can’t wait to see what we can do once we get our full team back,” Roberts said. “We want to be able to send our wrestlers to state consistently. Our mantra is we’re happy with where we’re at, but never be satisfied.”
Brazoswood take its talents back home as they take on Clear Brook at 5 p.m. Thursday at Brazoswood High School.
