EL CAMPO — Winners of three in a row, the Brazosport Exporters had their longest winning streak since the season started end in an 11-0 loss at the hands of the El Campo Ricebirds on Saturday in the championship game of the El Campo Tournament.
Brazosport (5-9 overall) won its first two games Thursday at the tournament against Columbia and El Campo, but could not beat the Ricebirds a second time.
It was a second inning the Ships would rather forget as they gave up seven runs on four hits and three errors. A leadoff double from Ricebird Kaden Alkalis provided the spark for his team as they sent 12 players to the plate against Ships starting pitcher Race McIntyre (2-2). McIntyre had an opportunity to take Alcalais off the base paths when a grounder by Tyler Baklik came back to him and he caught Alcalais trying to take third base. McIntyre failed to make the throw to third base, holding onto the ball the entire time. , On the next play, two runs scored when a grounder got by the Exporters third baseman for back-to-back errors.
Seth Hernandez then singled to left field with one out to increase El Campo’s lead to 4-0. The third error made by Brazosport was an overthrow by the catcher to third base the allowed the fifth run to score. El Campo scored its next two runs on a fly ball to center field and a walk by McIntyre with the bases loaded.
Brazosport’s only hit of the game was in the bottom of the third with two outs when Tristan Stowers singled to left.
Ricebird starting pitcher Brock Rod went four innings, allowing one hit with seven strikeouts and four walks for the victory.
El Campo gained a run in the third with its final three runs scoring in the fifth.
McIntyre lasted just 1 2/3 innings.
Brazosport will miss nondistrict games against Foster, Liberty, Boling and Brazoswood as its school is closed as a precaution against the coronavirus. The Exporters are scheduled to start District 24-4A play March 31 at La Marque.
EL CAMPO 10, COLUMBIA 5: Playing in the semifinals of the El Campo Tournament, the Roughnecks couldn’t hold on to a 5-3 lead late in the game as the hosts scored seven unanswered runs.
El Campo outhit Columbia, 9-7.
Trayce Quisenberry and Kade Reynolds each collected two hits with Nick Cardwell picking up an RBI.
Jaret Bradford went 2 2/3 innings with a strikeout.
Columbia fell to 10-3-1 on the season and will miss matchups against Houston Furr, Manvel and Huffman-Hargrave as its school is closed as a precaution against the coronavirus. Their next game is scheduled for March 31 at El Campo. The Roughnecks will open District 24-4A play April 3 at Sweeny.
