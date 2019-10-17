Brazoswood senior Jacob Borow is no stranger to The Wilderness golf course and the top of the leaderboard, which makes it no surprise he shot a 4-under 68 to win the annual Sausage Open golf tournament Monday.
Borow could be an elite golfer one day, and he spent all summer working on his game after his 12th-place finish at UIL Class 6A State Golf Championships at Legacy Hills.
His goals prove where he wants to be, and he has the motivation and talent to accomplish each and every one of them.
“I want to win every high school tournament and keep an average below 70,” Borow said. “I want to win district, regional and state and be on the all A honor roll.”
Verbally committed to Rice University, Borow has been working on staying mentally tough and narrowing his focus to the little things that’ll help his consistency.
“He’s had an incredible amount of internal growth and has gotten more consistent and physically getting stronger,” said Douglas Borow, Jacob’s dad and general manager at The Wilderness. “He’s shooting more scores under par and is becoming more of an elite player.”
It wouldn’t be surprising if, in a few years, Jacob Borow was among the next wave of young talent other golfers want to emulate and strive to compete against.
We’ll see if he can turn this season’s goals into reality.
TOURNAMENTS
Dow-United Way Golf Classic: Tournament 7:30 a.m., 2 p.m. Oct. 25 at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. Registration deadline was Oct. 11. Contact Jennifer Cobb at 979-849-9402 or jcobb@uwbc.org.
Port Freeport 8th annual tournament: 6:30 a.m. registration, 7:30 a.m. shotgun start for morning flight Oct. 21; noon registration, 1:30 p.m. shotgun start for afternoon flight at The Wilderness, 501 Highway 332 W., Lake Jackson. $175 per player; sponsorships available. Mulligans, easy eagle and string it out available. Benefits Texas Port Ministry. Registration form at www.thewildernessgc.com/-port-freeport or visit portfreeport.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.