Girls BASKETBALL
Hitting the road for their second contest of the season, the Angleton Ladycats fought hard Tuesday in Waller but came up short to the Lady Bulldogs, 59-53.
Angleton, now 1-1 on the season, was led by Selena Chaney and Adriana Chavez with each scoring 11 points.
The Ladycats will continue play at the Baytown Lee Classic today.
The junior varsity Ladycats won 49-17 while the freshmen Ladycats dropped a 32-30 close decision.
Lady Dogs drop opener: Sweeny headed to Needville on Tuesday but came home with a 43-35 loss to the Lady Blue Jays.
“Both teams are young and are going to have to learn not to have so many unforced turnovers,” Sweeny coach Dwayne Stevens said. “Both teams need to get better at making free throws and layups.”
Skylar Bess led Sweeny with 10 points, with Tierra Pinson and Ariana Williams each scoring eight points.
Sweeny will head to Pasadena Sam Rayburn for a 12:30 p.m. tipoff today.
In sub-varsity action, Kaya Randon led the Lady Bulldogs with seven points as they lost 30-16 to the Needville JV.
Lady ’Necks open season with win: Columbia headed to Van Vleck on Tuesday to defeat the Lady Leopards, 42-28.
Columbia was led by junior Kirsten Bragg’s 15 points. She was 6-of-8 from the field for a 75 percent shooting night.
Freshman Brynlee Livingston scored nine points with Kate Kondra adding seven points and Keke Lewis chipping in five.
The Lady ’Necks (1-0) will play at noon today against Santa Fe as they will host the Robert Ducroz Varsity Basketball Tournament.
Columbia swarms Leopards: Columbia Lady ’Neck junior varsity team jumped all over Van Vleck at their home with a 40-2 victory on Tuesday.
Van Vleck’s only bucket was in the second quarter. Freshmen Savannah Ward and Taliyah Bell each scored nine points with Katelin Arnold tossing in seven points. Also scoring for Columbia were Kayana Alexander with six and Madison Hardin who pumped in five points.
Boys BASKETBALL
Cougars split with Bulldogs: The Clute Intermediate seventh-grade A and B teams opened their hoop seasons by splitting with Sweeny Junior High on Thursday.
In the Clute A Cougars’ 53-18 victory against the Bulldogs, Taishaun Johnson led the way with 16 points. Also contributing to the victory were Jamarcus Shockley and Luis Uranga with eight points each and Caleb Jefferson and Kyle Matthews with six points each.
Outstanding performers on defense were Mallon James, Candon Walker, Taishaun Johnson and Jamarcus Shockley.
The Clute seventh-grade B team tumbled to Sweeny 40-26.
Outstanding performers on offense were Sebastian Rodriguez and Jaden Tyree with six points each and Carmine Olivares and Alfonso Elicerio with five points each.
Outstanding performers on defense were Misael Reyes, Gustavo Guel and Joshua Williams.
Both the Clute Cougar A and B teams travel to West Brazos Junior High next week.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.